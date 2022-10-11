New Zealand T20I Tri-Series, Match 5: New Zealand vs Bangladesh probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The fifth match of the ongoing tri-series will see New Zealand lock horns with Bangladesh at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Wednesday, October 12. The Kiwis, who defeated Pakistan in their last outing, will look to keep the winning momentum going. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will hope to win their first game of the tri-series.

The home side rode on to match-winning knocks from Finn Allen (62) and Devon Conway (49*) to chase down 131 runs with 23 balls to spare after a superb effort from the bowlers.

The Kiwis are slowly getting back into rhythm and will hope to keep it going with the ICC T20 World Cup lined up in a couple of weeks' time.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, need to regroup fast and come out all guns blazing. While the batters have failed to convert the starts into big knocks, the bowlers have struggled to mount pressure on the opposition batters in the tri-series so far.

Senior players will have to shoulder more responsibilities if they have to bounce back from two consecutive defeats.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match 5 - New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 5, New Zealand T20I Tri-Series

Date and Time: October 12, Wednesday, 07.30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The wicket at the Hagley Oval has produced low-scoring games so far in the ongoing tri-series. When fresh, the pitch will have something for the pacers. Gradually, it will become batting-friendly with the batters getting full value for their shots. The team winning the toss will look to chase on this wicket.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Christchurch will hover around 10 degrees Celsius at the start of the game on Wednesday. There will be 100 percent cloud cover during the game, making it even colder for the players. There is very little chance of rain playing a spoilsport.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, and Blair Tickner.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Shoriful Islam.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The last time both these teams met, the Black Caps won the match convincingly by eight wickets. Kane Williamson and Co. are high on confidence, having won their last two fixtures. With momentum on their side, the hosts are likely to start as favorite.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details

Live Streaming: Prime Video

