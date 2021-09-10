Ban Vs NZ 2021: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 27 runs in the 5th T20I

The 5th T20I between hosts Bangladesh and New Zealand was played on Friday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The Kiwis were playing for pride after having lost three of the four T20Is played until now.

New Zealand will bat first in the fifth and final T20I.



Who are you rooting for?#BANvNZ | https://t.co/fpvMiplbRR pic.twitter.com/DDnX1J5Pyj — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham won the toss and decided to bat first. The Kiwis put in an impressive batting performance and scored 161 for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Finn Allen played an aggressive innings

Finn Allen played an attacking inning of 41 from 24 balls that included four boundaries and three sixes. He added 58 runs for the first wicket with Rachin Ravindra.

An unbeaten 50* from Tom Latham helps New Zealand post a solid 161/5 🌟



Can Bangladesh chase it down?#NZvBAN | https://t.co/fpvMiplbRR pic.twitter.com/wG219fgPIA — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

Thereafter, Tom Latham played a mature inning and scored an impressive half-century. He was unbeaten at the end of the innings and he had two boundaries and two maximums in his knock.

Shoriful Islam was the most successful bowler, picking up two wickets for 48 runs from four overs.

Bowlers lead New Zealand to victory over Bangladesh

Ajaz Patel picked up two wickets in the fifth T20I

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals in the run chase. The home team were 46-4 in 8.5 overs having lost the wickets of Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim and Mushafiqur Rahim.

Bangladesh have lost the wickets of Liton Das and Soumya Sarkar.



They are 38/2 in the chase of 162.#NZvBAN | https://t.co/fpvMiplbRR pic.twitter.com/TV484sfnGG — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

Skipper Mahmudullah and Afif Hosain added 63 runs. However, Bangladesh's lower middle order and tailenders could not score at the required rate, and the visitors emerged victorious by 27 runs.

Afifi Hossain remained unbeaten on 49 from 33 balls.

Ajaz Patel and Kuggeleijn picked up two wickets apiece and Duffy, McConchie, Sears, and Ravindra each picked up a wicket for New Zealand.

New Zealand win the final T20I by 27 runs.



But Bangladesh take the series 3-2 🎉#NZvBAN | https://t.co/fpvMiplbRR pic.twitter.com/AfodcUVryw — ICC (@ICC) September 10, 2021

Also Read

The hosts Bangladesh won the five-match series against New Zealand by a margin of 3-2 having won the first, second, and fourth T20I's. The series was supposed to help both teams fine tune their squads for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Edited by Rohit Mishra