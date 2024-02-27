New Zealand vs Australia Test Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Australia tour of New Zealand will conclude a two-match Test series between the two teams starting on Thursday, February 29, at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The second Test match of the series will start on Friday, March 8 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

Australia's last Test series was against the West Indies at home. The two-match series ended 1-1 as West Indies achieved a historic win in the second Test at The Gabba in Brisbane. Australia are currently ranked number one in the ICC Test Rankings.

New Zealand played a home Test series against South Africa at the start of this month. They won the two-match series by a 2-0 margin, defeating the Proteas by seven wickets in the second Test. The former World Test champions are in fifth position in the ICC rankings.

Pat Cummins will lead the Australian side and Steven Smith has been appointed as his deputy. Tim Southee will lead the Kiwi side. The team will miss the services of left-arm pacer Neil Wagner. Wagner announced his retirement from international cricket after he was told he would not be selected in the playing 11 in the first Test.

New Zealand last won a Test match against Australia back in 2011 in Hobart. This was New Zealand’s first Test win over Australia since 1993. New Zealand last won a Test series at home against Australia in 1990.

New Zealand vs Australia Head to Head in Test

New Zealand and Australia have played a total of 60 Test matches so far against each other. Australia have won 34 times, while New Zealand have been victorious on just eight occasions. A total of 18 out of these 60 Test matches have ended in a draw.

Matches Played: 60

New Zealand Won: 8

Australia Won: 34

Draw: 18

New Zealand vs Australia Test Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Thursday, February 29 - Monday, March 4

Match 1: New Zealand vs Australia, Basin Reserve, Wellington - 3:30 AM

Friday, March 8 - Tuesday, March 12

Match 2: New Zealand vs Australia, Hagley Oval, Christchurch - 3:30 AM

New Zealand vs Australia Test Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video India

New Zealand vs Australia Test Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand

Tom Blundell (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Kane Williamson, Will Young, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, William O’Rourke

Australia

Steven Smith (vc), Alex Carey (wk), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Renshaw, Cameron Green, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc

