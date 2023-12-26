New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Bangladesh and New Zealand will face off in a three-T20I series, with the first game scheduled to be played on Wednesday, December 27, at McLean Park in Napier. Having won the ODI series 2-1, the hosts will be entering the upcoming contest high on confidence.

The third match of the ODI series saw visitors Bangladesh win their first-ever 50-over game in New Zealand but the final result was in the hosts’ favor as they had won the first two ODIs to seal the series.

While the Kiwis will be led by Mitchell Santner, the Bangladeshi side will be led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. With some of the senior players missing from the squad, it will be a tough task for the Black Caps to win the series. Bangladesh, on the other hand, will aim to win the T20I leg of the tour.

Rachin Ravindra and Jacob Duffy replaced Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson in the squad, keeping in mind the fitness concerns and New Zealand’s forthcoming cricketing schedule. Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam are in good form currently and will hope to replicate the same in the T20Is.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 1st T20I, Bangladesh Tour of New Zealand

Date and Time: December 27, 2023, 11.40am IST

Venue: McLean Park, Napier

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Head-to-Head

Bangladesh and New Zealand have squared off in 17 T20Is, with the former winning 14 of them. While New Zealand have dominated most of the games, Bangladesh have only managed to win the other three matches.

Matches Played: 17

New Zealand: 14

Bangladesh: 3

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The surface at McLean Park in Napier is a fine one for the batters. The wicket tends to slow down as the game progresses, which is when the bowlers will come into play.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts rain but the match hours will expectedly not see any interruption. While the evening will be humid and cloudy, the weather is expected to be supportive.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand

Finn Allen, Tim Seifert (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears.

Bangladesh

Soumya Sarkar, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Litton Das (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Though New Zealand don’t have some key players, they will be the favorites to win the game. They have dominated Bangladesh in the past, and playing at the home ground will further motivate them to bag a victory.

Prediction: New Zealand to win the match.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

