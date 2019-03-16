×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019: Key takeaways from the Test series

Akshay Saraswat
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
47   //    16 Mar 2019, 12:11 IST

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 5
New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 5

The Test series between New Zealand and Bangladesh, supposed to contain 3 Tests, came to an end in the most unfortunate circumstances. A deadly terror attack in New Zealand which the players of visiting team narrowly escaped, brought the tour to an abrupt end.

While the cricket world and, especially, the two nations involved, try to get over this horrible shock, let us look back at the cricket that was played in the two Tests which did take place. New Zealand won both of them to clinch the series. It was a result that hardly surprised anyone.

Once again, the fragility of Bangladesh when touring abroad came into view and raised serious concerns about their ability to become a top-level Test side around the globe. The hosts, on the other hand, can look back at this series with satisfaction, though, they didn’t find out anything new about themselves.

So, what were the biggest takeaways from this series? Let us enumerate them.

#1 The toothlessness of Bangladesh bowling away from home

Bangladesh's bowling lacked all penetration in this series
Bangladesh's bowling lacked all penetration in this series

Like most subcontinental teams, Bangladesh too relies heavily on spinners when playing in their own backyard. These tweakers have brought them many victories at home. But the struggles of Mehidy Hasan Miraz demonstrate that this formula is not feasible in other countries.

Bowling in spin-friendly conditions against non-Asian sides seems much easier these days. Most teams that visit subcontinent find it hard to deal with spinners. Bangladesh have benefitted from this phenomenon in the same manner as India and Sri Lanka.

But picking up wickets in places like New Zealand tests the ability of spinners and so far, Bangladesh’s slow bowlers have not surmounted the challenge.

The pacers too disappointed. With a bowling coach like Courtney Walsh, you expect them to be skillful and effective. Alas, that wasn’t the case. Abu Jayed was unlucky in the second Test when Ross Taylor was dropped twice in an over bowled by him.

But apart from this, visiting team’s seamers were completely innocuous. The fact that they conceded a big score on a green carpet of a pitch should be very disappointing. Walsh needs to do a lot more work, so do the spinners.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket New Zealand Cricket Trent Boult Mahmudullah Test cricket
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd Test: Match details & Venue stats
RELATED STORY
4 takeaways from New Zealand-Bangladesh ODI Series
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st Test: Match details, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Preview and Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kiwis seal the series with a crushing innings win over Bangladesh 
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 2nd ODI: Preview, Key Players & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019: Stats highlights from the ODI series
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 3rd ODI: Preview, Key Players & Predicted Playing XI
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 Schedule: Complete Timetable, Match Timings, PDF Download 
RELATED STORY
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019, 1st ODI: Preview and predicted lineups
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Feb
BAN 232/10 (48.5 ov)
NZ 233/2 (44.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 15 Feb
BAN 226/10 (49.4 ov)
NZ 229/2 (36.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Feb
NZ 330/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 242/10 (47.2 ov)
New Zealand won by 88 runs
NZ VS BAN live score
1st Test | Wed, 27 Feb
BAN 234/10 & 429/10
NZ 715/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia in India 2019
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australia U19 Women in New Zealand 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us