BAN vs NZ 2021: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 52 runs in third T20

Having lost the first two T20Is, New Zealand needed to win the third game to keep their hopes alive in the five-match series. Skipper Tom Latham won the toss and decided to make first use of the wicket at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.
After losing the wicket of Finn Allen in the third over, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra tried to consolidate the visitors' innings. However, New Zealand lost four wickets in a span of just 25 balls, and found themselves reduced to 62/5 in 10.5 overs.
Bangladesh pacer Saifuddin accounted for Will Young and Colin de Grandhomme. Mahmudullah picked up Ravindra while Latham was dismissed by Mahedi Hasan.
Henry Nicholls (36*) and Tom Blundell (30*) added 66 runs and ensured that New Zealand did not lose another wicket. The duo guided their team to a respectable total of 128 for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs.
Spinners hand New Zealand a famous win
A target of 129 was always going to be tricky for the hosts. The openers got Bangladesh off to a flying start as they raced to 23 runs in 2.4 overs before the Kiwi spinners turned the game in their favor.
Bangladesh lost six wickets for 43 runs and found themselves in a spot of bother. Ajaz Patel picked up four wickets for 16 runs in four overs, and accounted for the crucial wickets of Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, and Afif Hossain.
Cole McConchie picked up three wickets as Bangladesh were reduced to 66/8 in 15.4 overs. Liton Das, Narul Hasan and Saifuddin fell to the off-spinner.
Mushfiqur Rahim tried to revive the innings but eventually ran out of partners. Bangladesh were bowled out for 76 and New Zealand won the third T20I by a margin of 52 runs.
The hosts lead the five-match series 2-1, with the remaining two T20Is set to be played on September 8 and 10.