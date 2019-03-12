×
New Zealand vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test: Kiwis seal the series with a crushing innings win over Bangladesh 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
News
300   //    12 Mar 2019, 06:23 IST

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs at Wellington

Even after the first two days were whitewashed, New Zealand still had the time to beat Bangladesh by an innings and 12 runs to win the second Test at Wellington. The hosts outplayed the visitors in all departments throughout the game.

Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to field first. It was a great bowling display by the hosts who bowled out Bangladesh for 211 runs. For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal was the top scorer with 74 runs. Trent Boult took three wickets while Neil Wagner finished the innings with four.

In reply, New Zealand lost two early wickets but Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson added 172 runs for the third wicket. Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls smashed the Bangladesh bowlers all over the park and added 216 runs for the fourth wicket. Henry Nicholls was dismissed for 107 and Ross Taylor scored a brilliant 200 off 217 balls. New Zealand declared their innings at 432 for 6, with a lead of 221 runs.

Bangladesh ended the 4th day on 80 for three. Tamim Iqbal, Mominal Haque, and Shadman Islam were all dismissed. On the fifth morning, Trent Boult and Neil Wagner did the job for New Zealand as they picked up the rest of the seven wickets to bowl out Bangladesh for 209 runs.

For Bangladesh, Mahmudullah was the top scorer with 67 runs. New Zealand won the match by an innings and 12 runs. It was a dominating display by New Zealand after the first two days of the Test were whitewashed.

New Zealand has won the first Test at Hamilton by an innings and 52 runs. The third Test starts at Christchurch on March 16.

Brief scores: New Zealand 432 for 6 in 84.5 overs (Ross Taylor 200, Henry Nicholls 107, Kane Williamson 74, Abu Jayed 3/94, Taijul Islam 2/99) beat Bangladesh 211 in 61 overs(Tamim Iqbal 74, Liton Das 33, Trent Boult 3/38, Neil Wagner 4/28) and 209 in 56 overs(Mahmudullah 67, Mithun 47, Trent Boult 4/52, Neil Wagner 5/45) by an innings and 12 runs.

Topics you might be interested in:
New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Tamim Iqbal
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Bangladesh in New Zealand 2019
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Feb
BAN 232/10 (48.5 ov)
NZ 233/2 (44.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Fri, 15 Feb
BAN 226/10 (49.4 ov)
NZ 229/2 (36.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 8 wickets
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Feb
NZ 330/6 (50.0 ov)
BAN 242/10 (47.2 ov)
New Zealand won by 88 runs
NZ VS BAN live score
1st Test | Wed, 27 Feb
BAN 234/10 & 429/10
NZ 715/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 52 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Thu, 07 Mar
BAN 211/10 & 209/10
NZ 432/6
New Zealand won by an innings and 12 runs
BAN VS NZ live score
3rd Test | Fri, 15 Mar, 10:00 PM
New Zealand
Bangladesh
NZ VS BAN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
