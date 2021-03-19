5 players to watch out for in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series

Hosts New Zealand are all set to face off against a spirited Bangladesh side in a 3-match ODI series, starting on March 20 at University Oval in Dunedin.

While the hosts toppled the Aussies 3-2 in the recently-concluded T20I series at home, the Bangla Tigers decimated the West Indies in a 3-match ODI series before going down 0-2 in the Tests.

Both sides boast of some quality players in their arsenal, and the ODI series is expected to be a great spectacle. New Zealand has a relatively young squad at their disposal, with Tom Latham handling captaincy duties in the absence of the injured Kane Williamson. The visitors, on the other hand, have stacked their team with a blend of youth and experience.

5 players to watch out for in the New Zealand-Bangladesh one-dayers

In this article, we will look at five players who could hold the key in the upcoming ODI series.

5. Devon Conway

Devon Conway in action against Australia.

Devon Conway will be in line to make his first ODI appearance for New Zealand in the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Bangladesh. Conway has scored over 3000 runs in List A cricket at an average of almost 45.

In his brief T20I career so far, the southpaw has played some breathtaking innings including an unbeaten 99 off 59 balls recently against Australia. In the absence of skipper Kane Williamson, the 29-year-old will look to anchor the middle-order and hold the New Zealand batting together.

4. Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Mehidy Hasan Miraz's bowling will be key to Bangladesh's chances.

Bangladesh’s ace off-spinner Mehidy Hasan will be pivotal for the visitors in the upcoming series. With 34 of 69 wickets falling to spinners in the recent T20I series between New Zealand and Australia, Mehidy Hasan will look to weave his magic with the ball.

With four left-handers in the New Zealand top-order, Mehidy will fancy his chances of picking wickets. The 23-year-old is also a handy batsman lower down the order and has the potential to chip in with valuable contributions.

3. Tamim Iqbal

Tamim Iqbal celebrates a hundred.

Tamim Iqbal has been in stupendous batting form lately. The Bangladesh opener was the highest run-scorer in the home series against the West Indies, scoring 158 runs across three matches at an average nearly touching 53.

The 31-year-old will also have fond memories of his last visit to New Zealand in 2019, where he scored 278 runs in just two Tests before the series came to an abrupt halt. Tamim will look to carry on from where he last left the New Zealand shores and give his side a commanding start at the top.

2. Trent Boult

Trent Boult will be keen to make an impact in the ODIs against Bangladesh.

The left-arm seamer will look to make early in-roads and get his team off to a good start. Boult’s ability to swing the new ball makes him a lethal weapon even on good batting wickets.

New Zealand will be banking on the experienced speedster to unsettle the Bangladeshis with his pace and swing. Boult has rich experience in ODIs scalping 164 wickets in his career so far, and is extremely dangerous at home, having picked up 111 wickets from 53 matches with a wicket every 26 balls!

1. Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill has been in top form against the Aussies.

Martin Guptill has been the fulcrum of New Zealand's top-order for the last few years. The veteran opener has loads of experience in the format and will be a vital cog in the home side’s batting order.

Guptill has over 6,800 runs and possesses a healthy average of 42 in ODIs. The Auckland-born player has a fabulous record against Bangladesh, scoring 573 from 12 matches at an average of 57. In the absence of senior players in the side, the 34-year-old will look to lead from the front.