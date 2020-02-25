×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

New Zealand vs India 2020: Constant changes in team major reason behind defeat in 1st Test, says Kapil Dev

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 12:34 IST

Kapil Dev
Kapil Dev

Former Indian World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev criticized the fickle-minded selection policies leading up to India's humiliating 10-wicket defeat in the first Test in Wellington yesterday. Speaking to ABP News, Dev sounded critical of the constant chopping and changing under Virat Kohli's captaincy and marked it as an important factor in India's poor outing at the Basin Reserve.

The former all-rounder shed light on the insecurity that creeps in a player's mind if he isn't sure of a place in the team in the coming matches. He further said that the current players, all destructive in their own style, were going through psychological blockage arising out of the possibility of getting dropped which, in turn, is affecting their form as well.


"If we analyse this match critically, well, I do not understand how can one make so many changes. There is a new team in almost every match. No one in the team is permanent, if there is no security over your place, it will affect the form of the players.” 

He also stated that though any opposition captain would be scared to see the stalwarts present in the Indian dressing room, the well-known names weren't able to conquer the tough conditions in New Zealand.


"‘Such big names in the batting order, if you cannot score even 200 runs in 2 innings, you have not been able to conquer conditions. You have to focus more on planning and strategy.”
KL Rahul has been in sublime form in T20Is and ODIs
KL Rahul has been in sublime form in T20Is and ODIs

Dev also compared this situation to the one prevalent during his playing days and explained how a settled line-up augurs well for the team in general.

He believes that in-form players must be drafted into the team to maintain and ultimately increase their confidence. He cited the example of KL Rahul, who has been in tremendous form off-late but has been sitting out in the longest format of the game due to the team management's strategy of format-specific players.


"I do not understand. There is a lot of difference between when we played and what is happening now. When you build a team, you have to give confidence to players. When there are so many changes made, it does not make sense. Management believes in format-specific players. Rahul is in great form, he is sitting out, it does not make sense. I believe when a player is in form, he needs to play.”
Published 25 Feb 2020, 12:34 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Kapil Dev India vs New Zealand 2020 Teams & Squads
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us