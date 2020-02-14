×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Glenn Turner expects Indian pacers to up their game in Test series

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 14 Feb 2020, 13:29 IST

Bumrah went wicket-less in the ODI series
Former New Zealand captain Glenn Turner believes the hosts have the upper hand in the upcoming Test series against India primarily because the visitors' bowlers struggled in the ODI series.

However, he was quick to add that he expects both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to perform much better than what they did in the ODIs.


"At the moment, New Zealand have their nose ahead but I have been rather surprised, that has been the case. India have shown in three-match series they have several whats and I am surprised that they have not performed better than they have," Turner told PTI.

He singled out Shami for being a great talent and said that when the Test series starts, the performances in the ODI series will not matter and the bowlers should focus on the conditions at hand. 

Jasprit Bumrah, who will be playing in his first Test series since making a comeback from injury, will hold the key for India and Turner hopes he will be able to bowl 25 overs a day.


"He has had a good warm-up bowling 10 overs in ODIs but then limited overs doesn't help in building stamina for bowling 25 overs a day."

India blanked New Zealand in the T20I series but the hosts returned the favour in the ODIs and this has set the stage for a keenly contested Test series. 


Published 14 Feb 2020, 13:29 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah
