New Zealand vs India 2020: Henry Nicholls insists ODI team didn't feel burden of T20 annihilation

Henry Nicholls

Despite the 5-0 drubbing in the T20I series, hosts New Zealand started the ODI leg against India in style by winning the opening encounter by four wickets. Following their victory, opener Henry Nicholls stated that the ODI outfit did not carry the burden of getting annihilated in the T20I series and had nothing to prove.

The hosts registered their first victory of this tour which was largely possible due to a masterclass by Ross Taylor. He was provided able support by Nicholls and Tom Latham, both of whom scored 78 and 69 runs respectively.

While Nicholls was dismissed at a crucial juncture of the game, Latham's dismissal came at a time when the Kiwis had almost sealed the game. However, just like the last three T20I games, they showed some nerves but eventually got over the line with 11 deliveries to spare.

Speaking after New Zealand’s victory, Nicholls said,

"We didn't feel it as part of the group coming in. So I wasn't feeling any pressure and there is no need to prove anything. It was a small ground and a big chase, so it was nice we were able to do that," Nicholls said in Auckland on Thursday.

"It was great, our biggest chase ever in ODI cricket and it was good to be able to contribute in it. In the past, playing India in India, we have had a couple of chases around the 300-mark and others we got close to. It was nice to do that again at home and to actually win the game, it was great," he added.

When Nicholls was dismissed in the 29th over, New Zealand still had a long way to go and needed a partnership. After surviving a dropped chance from Kuldeep Yadav, Taylor took the game by the scruff of the neck and belted 10 fours and four sixes during his whirlwind knock of 109 of just 84 deliveries.

Nicholls heaped praise on Taylor and Latham and their partnership of 138 runs that proved to be the difference between the two sides in the end.

"Having someone like that at number four, especially with Kane Williamson not being there as well, the experience he brings is immense. It is not just about the runs, because batting with him in the middle, you keep having those conversations that help your batting too.

"The dimensions of the ground helped us and he certainly likes batting there. It was a great partnership and great knock from him. Ross being there till the end to be not out and win the game was immense for us."

Speaking on Latham’s knock, Nicholls said, "Tom and I have played together for a long time, so I have certainly seen him play like that before. He is very versatile and adaptive to the game scenario and conditions. The way he started, well it was slow, 2 off 10 balls or something.