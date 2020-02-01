New Zealand vs India 2020: India fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining slow over-rate in the fourth T20I

Vijay.Sain FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

India celebrating victory against New Zealand

The Indian cricket team got penalized 40 percent of their match fees after being found guilty for failing to finish their overs on time against New Zealand in the fourth T20I in Wellington. Match Referee Chris Broad imposed the charges on Virat Kohli-led side after they failed to complete two overs in the allotted time on Friday.

Per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences - players get fined 20 percent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the required time. The sanction got doubled since India's two overs fell short of the target.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli accepted the charges for the proposed sanction, which resulted in no formal hearing. On-field umpires during the fourth T20I, Chris Brown and Shaun Haig, along with third umpire Ashley Mehrotra, initiated the proposal to the match referee.

The last time India got fined for slow over-rate was back in August 2014, when MS Dhoni got charged 60% of his match fees, with the rest of the team penalized 30% for failing to bowl three overs on time against England in a Test match.

India has gained a 4-0 lead against the hosts New Zealand in the 5-match T20Is after the latter failed to capitalize on their second successive Super Over. The visitors will be aiming for a 5-0 whitewash against New Zealand in Mount Manganui on Sunday.