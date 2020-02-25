New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson speaks on his Test debut, promises to take 'massive strides' in future

Kyle Jamieson celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli

Kyle Jamieson, who made his Test debut in the recently concluded first Test against India in Wellington, spoke on his maiden stint in red-ball cricket and promised to deliver more in the upcoming fixtures. Jamieson debuted with Kiwi pace spearheads - Trent Boult and Tim Southee and played a pivotal role in New Zealand's 10-wicket victory in the first match of the two-match series.

The Auckland-born fast bowler, who stands at the height of six foot eight inches, dismissed the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in his first four overs of the first innings. Making his debut in the absence of Neil Wagner, he tormented the Indian batting order and ended with figures of 4-39. Despite being wicketless in the second innings, Jamieson displayed good line and length, bowling consistently at a pace of 130 kmph with an economy of 2.4 in his 19 overs.

Cheteshwar Pujara was one of Jamieson's prized scalps.

While speaking on his marvelous Test debut, Jamieson expressed his contentment with the way he performed as he looks to continue with his performances ahead.

I’m still a long way off what I want to be as a bowler, with the stuff I’m starting to work on and in the next year or so I’m going to make massive strides. Whilst I am very happy with where I’m at now I think there is still a lot more to come.

Jamieson set the bar high by also contributing with the bat. He smashed four sixes in his 44-run blitz off 45 balls in New Zealand's first innings, achieving the record also held by Michael Clarke, who also smashed four sixes against the same opposition back in 2004. He went on to add 71 runs for the eighth wicket along with Colin de Grandhomme.

When quizzed about his flurry of sixes in his knock, Jamieson replied that he was relaxed and went out to enjoy himself in the company of veteran players in the side.

I actually was quite relaxed, I probably surprised myself a little bit over the last couple of week of how relaxed I have been. I guess that is the beauty of coming into this team, there are so many experienced heads and so many good cricketers that I just go out and enjoy myself.

Skipper Kane Williamson also heaped praise on the debutant in the post-match presentation, speaking on how well he contributed with his all-round prowess. The New Zealand pacers could bowl swinging deliveries, because of the wind and the green pitch at the Basin Reserve.

Jamieson mentioned that the Kiwi batsmen batted as per the situation in their first innings. "Day one was pretty clear on what we were to do with the pitch conditions and in that second innings was how we were trying to attack, into the wind, down breeze, what’s the pitch telling us, what’s the batters giving us.", he added.

New Zealand will be aiming to seal the series by 2-0 when they take on India in the second Test in Christchurch, starting from 29th February.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.