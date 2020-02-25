×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Kyle Jamieson speaks on his Test debut, promises to take 'massive strides' in future

Vijay.Sain
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 25 Feb 2020, 14:16 IST

Kyle Jamieson celebrating the wicket of Virat Kohli
Kyle Jamieson, who made his Test debut in the recently concluded first Test against India in Wellington, spoke on his maiden stint in red-ball cricket and promised to deliver more in the upcoming fixtures. Jamieson debuted with Kiwi pace spearheads - Trent Boult and Tim Southee and played a pivotal role in New Zealand's 10-wicket victory in the first match of the two-match series.

The Auckland-born fast bowler, who stands at the height of six foot eight inches, dismissed the experienced Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in his first four overs of the first innings. Making his debut in the absence of Neil Wagner, he tormented the Indian batting order and ended with figures of 4-39. Despite being wicketless in the second innings, Jamieson displayed good line and length, bowling consistently at a pace of 130 kmph with an economy of 2.4 in his 19 overs.


Cheteshwar Pujara was one of Jamieson
While speaking on his marvelous Test debut, Jamieson expressed his contentment with the way he performed as he looks to continue with his performances ahead.

I’m still a long way off what I want to be as a bowler, with the stuff I’m starting to work on and in the next year or so I’m going to make massive strides. Whilst I am very happy with where I’m at now I think there is still a lot more to come.

Jamieson set the bar high by also contributing with the bat. He smashed four sixes in his 44-run blitz off 45 balls in New Zealand's first innings, achieving the record also held by Michael Clarke, who also smashed four sixes against the same opposition back in 2004. He went on to add 71 runs for the eighth wicket along with Colin de Grandhomme. 

When quizzed about his flurry of sixes in his knock, Jamieson replied that he was relaxed and went out to enjoy himself in the company of veteran players in the side.

I actually was quite relaxed, I probably surprised myself a little bit over the last couple of week of how relaxed I have been. I guess that is the beauty of coming into this team, there are so many experienced heads and so many good cricketers that I just go out and enjoy myself.

Skipper Kane Williamson also heaped praise on the debutant in the post-match presentation, speaking on how well he contributed with his all-round prowess. The New Zealand pacers could bowl swinging deliveries, because of the wind and the green pitch at the Basin Reserve.

Jamieson mentioned that the Kiwi batsmen batted as per the situation in their first innings. "Day one was pretty clear on what we were to do with the pitch conditions and in that second innings was how we were trying to attack, into the wind, down breeze, what’s the pitch telling us, what’s the batters giving us.", he added.

New Zealand will be aiming to seal the series by 2-0 when they take on India in the second Test in Christchurch, starting from 29th February.


New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
Published 25 Feb 2020, 14:16 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Kane Williamson Kyle Jamieson
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb
IND 165/10 & 191/10
NZ 348/10 & 9/0
New Zealand won by 10 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
England in Sri Lanka 2020
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Women's World Twenty20
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
England Lions in Australia 2020
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
English Domestic Other Matches
