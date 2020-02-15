×
New Zealand vs India 2020: Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw hold fort; Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami find their stride

Raj
ANALYST
News
Modified 15 Feb 2020, 13:21 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

India hit back with aplomb as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire to wreck the New Zealand XI top order on the second day in the ongoing warm-up match in Hamilton. New Zealand XI were sent packing for 235 in 74.2 overs.

Bumrah, who went wicketless in the ODI series, regained some much-needed form as he picked up two wickets in 11 overs. He was given able support by Shami who bagged three wickets in 10 overs and gave away 17 runs. 

Both these bowlers made great use of the morning conditions and got the ball to seam and swing as they sent out an early warning ahead of the first Test match. Umesh Yadav (2/49 in 13 overs) and Navdeep Saini (2/58 in 15 overs) too chipped in and this is great news for India ahead of the Tests. 

The pitch had flattened out considerably and this aided Prithvi Shaw (29 batting off 19 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (23 batting off 17 balls) who got off the blocks comfortably. India ended the day at 53 for no loss.

Umesh and Saini bowled too full in their first spell and got good movement while Bumrah pitched deliveries on back of a length and got good bounce. He was used in short spells and was mighty effective in all of them. 

Shami, who has been in roaring form in the recent past, concentrated more on generating more seam movement and was focused on landing the ball on a good length. 

The performance of the bowlers and then the openers will gladden the hearts of the Indian management as this puts the side in great space ahead of the Test series. 

Published 15 Feb 2020, 13:21 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 Indian Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Jasprit Bumrah Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 08 Feb
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb
IND 296/7 (50.0 ov)
NZ 300/5 (47.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 5 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
England in South Africa 2019/20
India in New Zealand 2020
South Africa in India 2020
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Women's Tri-Series in Aus 2020 3rd Place Playoff
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
Women's World Twenty20
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Sheffield Shield
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
