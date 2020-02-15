New Zealand vs India 2020: Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw hold fort; Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami find their stride

Jasprit Bumrah

India hit back with aplomb as Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire to wreck the New Zealand XI top order on the second day in the ongoing warm-up match in Hamilton. New Zealand XI were sent packing for 235 in 74.2 overs.

Bumrah, who went wicketless in the ODI series, regained some much-needed form as he picked up two wickets in 11 overs. He was given able support by Shami who bagged three wickets in 10 overs and gave away 17 runs.

Both these bowlers made great use of the morning conditions and got the ball to seam and swing as they sent out an early warning ahead of the first Test match. Umesh Yadav (2/49 in 13 overs) and Navdeep Saini (2/58 in 15 overs) too chipped in and this is great news for India ahead of the Tests.

The pitch had flattened out considerably and this aided Prithvi Shaw (29 batting off 19 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (23 batting off 17 balls) who got off the blocks comfortably. India ended the day at 53 for no loss.

A good 50-run partnership between the openers @mayankcricket & @PrithviShaw as India finish Day 2 on 59/0, lead NZ XI (235) by 87 runs. pic.twitter.com/Ap0s9D09Lr — BCCI (@BCCI) February 15, 2020

Umesh and Saini bowled too full in their first spell and got good movement while Bumrah pitched deliveries on back of a length and got good bounce. He was used in short spells and was mighty effective in all of them.

Shami, who has been in roaring form in the recent past, concentrated more on generating more seam movement and was focused on landing the ball on a good length.

The performance of the bowlers and then the openers will gladden the hearts of the Indian management as this puts the side in great space ahead of the Test series.