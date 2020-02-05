New Zealand vs India 2020: Men in Blue docked 80% of match fees for slow over-rate in first ODI

India endured a four-wicket loss against New Zealand in the first ODI in Hamilton

India have been fined 80% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against New Zealand in Hamilton.

After putting up 347 on the board, a lacklustre bowling performance coupled with sensational knocks by Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls and Tom Latham resulted in New Zealand emerging as winners, with the Kiwis notching up their first victory against Indian in the ongoing tour.

Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

Per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the designated time.

“Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," ICC’s media release said.

The charges on the Indian team were levelled by on-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown.

This is not the first time that India have been fined for slow over-rates on this tour. They were slapped with a fine of 40% of their match fees in the fourth T20I and were docked 20% of their match fees in the fifth T20I as well.