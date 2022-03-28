New Zealand vs Netherlands, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The first game of the three-match ODI series between New Zealand and Netherlands will be played on March 29 at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. The ODI series will be a part of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023.

New Zealand and Netherlands were scheduled to play a lone T20I on March 25 but it was a complete washout. The whole game was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The two sides will now face off in an ODI series, starting from March 29. New Zealand have a depleted squad as 12 regular members haven’t been picked to allow them to play in the Indian Premier League.

Tom Latham will be leading New Zealand in the ODI series. The likes of Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor and Colin de Grandhomme will play a key role for them. Matt Henry and Kyle Jamieson will lead the pace-bowling attack, with Ish Sodhi being the lead spinner. They will be looking to kick off the series on a winning note.

Netherlands, meanwhile, haven’t had the best preparations heading into the ODI series. They faced New Zealand XI in two one-day warm-up matches. It was a disappointing effort from them as they lost both games. The following T20 warm-up game and T20I against New Zealand were washed out.

Pieter Seelaar will continue to lead the Netherlands. They have got some experienced players in Bas de Leede, Max O'Dowd and Logan van Beek. They have to be at their absolute best to challenge the Kiwis.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 1st ODI, Netherlands tour of New Zealand, 2022

Date and Time: March 29th 2022, Tuesday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval is a bowling-friendly track. The bowlers will get some early movement with the new ball and the batters have to be patient while playing their strokes. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The temperature in Mount Maunganui is expected to hover between 17 and 24 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XIs

New Zealand

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (c), Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor, Michael Bracwell (wk), Will Young, Colin de Grandhomme, Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi

Netherlands

Probable XI

Vikramjit Singh (wk), Max O'Dowd, Boris Gorlee, Bas de Leede, Pieter Seelaar (c), Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Prediction

The Netherlands are struggling on this tour and have failed to win a single game so far. The Kiwis have a depleted squad but it will take a big effort from the Dutch side to challenge them. The hosts start as favorites in the forthcoming ODI series.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Netherlands live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

