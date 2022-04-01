New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second game of the ODI series between New Zealand and the Netherlands will be played on March 2 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. New Zealand won their first game comfortably and the Netherlands will need to win the next game to keep the series alive.

In the first ODI, Dutch skipper Pieter Seelaar won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as they got off to the worst possible start. The batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 202 in the last over. Contributions from Michael Rippon and Seelaar helped them get over 200. Debutant Blair Tickner picked up four wickets whereas Kyle Jamieson finished with three.

New Zealand lost Martin Guptill early in the innings but a solid second-wicket stand between Henry Nicholls helped them chase down the total. Young scored his maiden ODI ton as he remained unbeaten on 103 to help his side get across the line in the 39th over. They will be hoping to repeat their performance in the second game of the series whereas the Dutch side need to be at their absolute best to level the series.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands, 2nd ODI, Netherlands tour of New Zealand, 2022

Date and Time: April 2nd 2022, Saturday, 06:30 AM IST

Venue: Seddon Park, Hamilton

New Zealand vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch at Seddon Park is a balanced track. The bowlers will get some movement with the new ball and the batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hamilton is expected to range between 14-26 degrees Celsius. We might witness rain-interruptions during the course of the match as there is rain predicted on Saturday.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XIs

New Zealand

Blair Tickner and Kyle Jamieson picked up four and three wickets respectively as it helped them knock over the Netherlands on 202. Will Young remained unbeaten on 103 and was well-supported by Henry Nicholls (57) as they chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (c & wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Michael Bracewell, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner

Netherlands

Michael Rippon (67) and Pieter Seelaar (43) helped them post 202 on the board as other batters failed to contribute. Rippon did pick up two wickets but failed to play as a unit as they failed to defend the total.

Probable XI

Stephan Myburgh, Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Pieter Seelaar (c), Michael Rippon, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Prediction

New Zealand were clinical in the first game as their bowlers set things up nicely for them. A bigger task awaits the Netherlands as they need to be at their absolute best to challenge the Kiwis at home.

New Zealand have a good balance to their side and expect them to seal the series on Saturday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this encounter.

New Zealand vs Netherlands live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

Edited by Diptanil Roy

