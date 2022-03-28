New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

New Zealand and the Netherlands will lock horns in a three-match ODI series at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui and Seddon Park, Hamilton, starting from March 29, Tuesday.

Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand ODI side with Ross Taylor playing the last international series. With a lot of IPL stars missing this series for New Zealand, they have arrived with a depleted squad for the white-ball series.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will be captained by Pieter Seelaar. They have some in-form players in their squad and will be keen to start the series on a high.

Head-to-head record: New Zealand vs Netherlands in ODIs

New Zealand and Netherlands have played only one ODI so far and the hosts won the encounter quite comfortably by 119 runs. The only contest they played was way back in the 1996 Wills World Cup.

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

March 29: 1st ODI

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, 3:30 AM

April 2: 2nd ODI

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 6:30 AM

April 4: 3rd ODI

New Zealand vs Netherlands, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 6:30 AM

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the New Zealand vs Netherlands ODI series:

India: Amazon Prime Video

New Zealand: Spark Sport

New Zealand vs Netherlands, ODI Series 2022 Squads

New Zealand ODI squad

Tom Latham (c) (wk), Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Henry Nicholls, Ish Sodhi, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Will Young

Netherlands ODI squad

Pieter Seelaar (c), Stephan Myburgh, Max O’Dowd, Scott Edwards (wk), Bas de Leede, Vikramjit Singh, Aryan Dutt, Logan van Beek, Philippe Boissevain, Brandon Glover, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Shariz Ahmad, Michael Rippon

Edited by Ritwik Kumar