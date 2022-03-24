New Zealand vs Netherlands, Only T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Ahead of their three-match ODI series, New Zealand will host the Netherlands in a one-off T20I at McLean Park in Napier on March 25.

New Zealand made it to the final of the ICC T20 World Cup last year, but failed to show any character against India in the three-match T20I series that followed it.

The Kiwis have been a great T20 unit and will look to put their best foot forward against the Dutch team. While the hosts will miss the services of their regular skipper Kane Williamson and T20I specialists Trent Boult and Tim Southee, they will still be strong for the Netherlands.

The visitors will have their task cut out. They will have to play their best cricket if they are to beat the hosts in this encounter.

The Dutch took on Afghanistan in a three-match ODI series in January. They played some quality cricket but failed to get the better of the Afghans in all three games.

They will be eager to put in their best efforts and give the hosts a run for their money on this tour.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs Netherlands, One-off T20I.

Date: 25 March 2022.

Time: 11:40 AM IST.

Venue: McLean Park, Napier.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Pitch Report

McLean Park has a good cricketing surface. The ball comes on to the bat nicely and the batters can play their shots freely once they get set.

There is some movement expected at the start of the innings. The spinners will play a crucial role in keeping the scoring-rate under check in the middle overs. The team that wins the toss will look to chase on this surface.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Weather Report

Overcast conditions are expected to be a feature of matchday. Temperatures are likely to hover between 14 and 16 degrees Celsius. Frequent showers are expected throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Probable XIs

New Zealand

Martin Guptill, Tom Latham (c) (wk), Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ben Sears.

Netherlands

Pieter Seelaar (c), Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (wk), Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Bas de Leede, Philippe Boissevain, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vivian Kingma, Boris Gorlee, Musa Ahmed.

New Zealand vs Netherlands Match Prediction

New Zealand are a quality outfit and are expected to finish on top in this encounter. The Netherlands will need to play out of their skin to put up a fight against this Kiwi set-up.

New Zealand vs Netherlands TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Which side will pick up more wickets in this contest? New Zealand Netherlands 2 votes so far