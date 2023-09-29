New Zealand vs Pakistan, 2023 World Cup Warm-Up Matches: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The third game of the ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023 will see New Zealand square off against Pakistan. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will play host to this game on Friday, September 29.

New Zealand recently faced Bangladesh in a three-match ODI series in Bangladesh. The first fixture was washed out due to rain but they won the next two to win the series by a 2-1 margin. The Kiwis will be high in confidence and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in the World Cup 2023.

Kane Williamson has been handed the responsibility of leading New Zealand in the global event. Williamson is still recovering from the injury and is running out of time to get fully fit for the first game. In his absence, the likes of Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Devon Conway will play a key role for the BlackCaps.

Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2023. They qualified for the Super Four stage but lost two games out of three and got knocked out of the competition. They will hope of putting in an improved performance in the World Cup 2023.

Experienced batter Babar Azam will continue to lead the Pakistan side. Naseem Shah was ruled out of the World Cup 2023 due to a shoulder injury and it comes as a big blow for the Asian side. They are always the dark horses in World Cups and will be looking to step up in the tournament.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Details:

Match: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 3, ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches 2023

Date and Time: September 29th 2023, Friday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

New Zealand vs Pakistan Pitch Report

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium offers a spin-friendly track. The spinners will play a key role while playing here as the ball grips off the surface. The batters will have to be patient early in their innings. Once set, they can start hitting throughout the line.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad on Friday is expected to range between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. It will stay cloudy throughout the day.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Probable XIs

New Zealand

Squads

Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Young, Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Pakistan

Squads

Babar Azam (c), Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

(Note: All players in the squad can participate since it is a practice match).

New Zealand vs Pakistan Match Prediction

Both sides have had contrasting journeys heading into the World Cup 2023. New Zealand will be high in confidence after the recent series win whereas Pakistan got knocked out of the Asia Cup in the Super Four stage.

New Zealand have all the bases covered and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: New Zealand to win this warm-up fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports Kannada

Live Streaming: N/A

(Note: The game starts at 2 PM IST but the coverage starts at 12.30 PM IST)

