New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series will start on Sunday, March 16, with a clash at Christchurch's Hagley Oval. It is the third five-match T20I series between New Zealand and Pakistan since the start of 2024.

In January 2024, New Zealand hosted Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, where they won by 4-1. Three months later, the Kiwis visited Pakistan for a five-match T20I series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Pakistan will be desperate for a series win when they take on New Zealand. Before the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series starts, here's a quick preview for the five T20Is.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series full schedule

The first two matches are day games with a start time of 2.15pm Local Time (6.45am IST). The next three matches are evening games with a start time of 7.15pm Local Time (11.45am IST). Here is the full schedule:

1st T20I - March 16, 6.45am IST.

2nd T20I - March 18, 6.45am IST.

3rd T20I - March 21, 11.45am IST.

4th T20I - March 23, 11.45am IST.

5th T20I - March 26, 11.45am IST.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 2025 T20I series match timings in IST

As per IST, the first and second T20Is will begin at 6.45am on March 16 and March 18. The third, fourth and fifth T20Is will start at 11.45am IST on March 21, 23 and 26.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025 squads

New Zealand

Michael Bracewell (c), Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson, Will O'Rourke and Mitchell Hay.

Pakistan

Salman Agha (c), Sufiyan Muqeem, Omair Yousuf, Usman Khan (wk), Abdul Samad, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Hasan Nawaz and Jahandad Khan.

New Zealand vs Pakistan T20I series 2025 live streaming details

India: Sony LIV and FanCode.

