New Zealand vs South Africa 2024 telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

The New Zealand vs South Africa Test series will start tomorrow morning. It will be a two-match series, with both games carrying crucial World Test Championship points.

Although the series is a part of the ICC World Test Championship, the South African selectors have sent a 'B' team to New Zealand. The fact that the visiting team's captain Neil Brand will make his Test debut tomorrow highlights the inexperience in the squad. A majority of South Africa's top names are busy with the SA20 league, which is why the selectors had to send a second-string squad.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have named a full-strength team, with Tim Southee set to lead the home side. Before the New Zealand vs South Africa series starts, here's a look at the schedule and live streaming details of the two Test matches.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2024 schedule (with match timings in IST)

The first Test of the series will happen in Mount Maunganui from February 4 to 8, while the second Test is scheduled to take place from February 13 to 17 in Hamilton. The start time for the day's play in both matches is 3:30 AM IST (11:00 AM Local Time). Here is the schedule:

February 4-8: 1st Test, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui - 3:30 AM IST.

February 13-17: 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton - 3:30 AM IST.

New Zealand vs South Africa 2024 telecast channel list

Amazon Prime Video will stream the two-match Test series live in India. There will be no live telecast of the series on any TV channel in India. TVNZ Duke and TVNZ+ will broadcast the series in New Zealand, while radio commentary will be available on SENZ Radio.

SuperSport Grandstand is the home of this two-match series in South Africa. Here is the complete telecast channel list:

India: Amazon Prime Video (Live streaming).

New Zealand: TVNZ Duke, TVNZ+ and SENZ Radio.

South Africa: SuperSport Grandstand.

