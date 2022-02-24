New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The second Test between New Zealand and South Africa begins on February 25 at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. New Zealand won the first Test comprehensively, and will look to repeat that performance in the final Test of the series. Meanwhile, the Proteas have to be at their best to avoid a series whitewash.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first Test. Matt Henry blew off the visitors, picking up seven wickets in the first innings as South Africa were bundled out for 95. The New Zealand batters then put up a mammoth 482 on the board, thanks to a brilliant ton from Henry Nicholls.

The Proteas batters again failed to get going again as they were knocked over for 111 in their second essay. This time, Tim Southee picked up a fifer, breaking the back of the South African batting lineup. In the process, New Zealand completed a facile victory by an innings and 276 runs.

The hosts are riding with confidence, so the Proteas will have to improve to challenge New Zealand. If the Black Caps avoid defeat in the second Test, it will be their first Test series win over South Africa.

Match Details

Match: New Zealand vs South Africa, 2nd Test, South Africa tour of New Zealand, 2022.

Date and Time: February 25, 2022, Friday; 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Hagley Oval is a balanced one. As was seen in the first Test, seamers should continue to get assistance from the surface. They could get lateral movement off the surface, while batters will have to bide their time early on.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on the opening day of the Test is expected to hover between 12 and 18 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain over the next five days, so a full game should ensue.

Probable XIs

New Zealand

Matt Henry wreaked havoc in the Proteas’ lineup in the first innings. Contributions from Henry Nicholls (105) and Tom Blundell (96) then helped New Zealand post a mammoth first innings total before Southee’s fifer in the second innings helped seal a comprehensive win.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Matt Henry.

South Africa

Zubayr Hamza top-scored with 25 in the first innings as the visitors were knocked over for 95. Duanne Olivier took three wickets in the New Zealand first innings. The Protoes batters struggled again as South Africa slumped to a heavy defeat.

Probable XI

Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram/Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Duanne Olivier.

New Zealand vs South Africa Match Prediction

The hosts were ruthless in the first Test, and will look to continue their dominance at home in Tests. The Proteas’ batters failed to step up in both innings, so it remains to be seen how they fare in the second Test.

New Zealand look like a settled unit, so expect them to complete a series whitewash.

Prediction: New Zealand to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

