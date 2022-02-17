New Zealand vs South Africa Test Series 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns in a two-match Test series at Hagley Oval, Christchurch starting from February 17, Thursday. This series will be a part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship.

The Proteas currently sit in fourth spot while the Blackcaps occupy sixth position in the WTC points table. Dean Elgar leads the South African squad, with Temba Bavuma being his deputy. This will be their first tour without Quinton de Kock, who recently announced his Test retirement.

The Proteas will also miss the services of Anrich Nortje due to a hip injury. Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Jansen will be in the pace line-up for the visitors in Nortje's absence.

On the other hand, the Kiwis will get back to Test cricket after drawing the Test series against Bangladesh. Tom Latham will lead the team in Kane Williamson’s absence owing to an elbow injury. With Ross Taylor retiring, the hosts have a huge task on hand to fill their middle-order void.

Head-to-head record: New Zealand vs South Africa in Tests

Both sides have played a total of 45 Tests so far, with South Africa winning 25 times and New Zealand bagging four wins. 16 matches have ended in a draw.

The two sides last met during a 2016-17 tour when the Proteas won the three-match Test series 1-0.

NZ vs SA Test Series 2022: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st Test: February 17-21

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:30 AM.

2nd Test: February 25-29

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch, 3:30 AM.

NZ vs SA Test Series 2022 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on Amazon Prime Video in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for the NZ vs SA Test series:-

India: Amazon Prime Video.

New Zealand: Spark Sport.

South Africa: SuperSport.

UK: BT Sport 1,2,3 and BT Sport Extra.

NZ vs SA Test Series 2022: Squads

New Zealand

Tom Latham (C), Tom Blundell (WK), Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Cam Fletcher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Hamish Rutherford, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner, Neil Wagner, Will Young.

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma, Sarel Erwee, Zubayr Hamza, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

