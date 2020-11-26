New Zealand vs West Indies Prediction: Who will win the first T20?

New Zealand and West Indies get their series underway on Friday with the first T20I of the three match series. Some of the world's most talented T20 players will take the pitch at Auckland's famous Eden Park stadium, and we could be in for an intriguing contest.

The IPL is over and top level international cricket is finally back. And on Friday, New Zealand and West Indies will kick things off in a mouthwatering T20 clash.

The West Indies, led by Kieron Pollard, will be aiming to improve on their poor recent form in the shortest format of the game. But despite that, their squad contains several T20 specialists, which could give them the edge over a shortchanged New Zealand side.

In addition to Pollard, the West Indies batting order contains several explosive power-hitters including the likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell.

The Kiwis will be without captain Kane Williamson and star bowler Trent Boult for this series, and Tim Southee will lead the team in the former's absence. New Zealand have lost their last seven T20Is, a worrying stat for a team that reached the 50-over World Cup final less than 18 months ago.

In the absence of Williamson, New Zealand could hand a debut to Devon Conway, who has been the top run scorer in domestic cricket in the country over the last 18 months.

Tim Seifert is also set to play after impressing against India just before the pandemic began. Kyle Jamieson could also make his T20I debut, and will provide the pace along with Lockie Ferguson.

With Williamson and Boult missing from the squad, a large number of New Zealand players haven't played top level cricket since COVID-19 brought the sport of cricket to a halt in March.

That could lead to a bit of rustiness, especially in the opening game. West Indies, on the other hand, played a Test series against England and a large number of their squad members also featured in the CPL and the IPL. So they will be fresh and raring to go.

West Indies v New Zealand - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

NZ vs WI: First T20I Prediction

It will be interesting to see how New Zealand fare against the aggressive West Indies. While they are missing a number of key players, the Black Caps will still fancy their chances of winning the series.

But their priority no doubt lies in the longest format of the game. And their recent form in T20 cricket shows that. Their inexperienced core of players will need some time to adjust to the rigors of international cricket.

On the other hand, West Indies have a star-studded line-up, with several T20 specialists set to feature. Their main focus is T20 cricket and the success of several of their players in the IPL will give them that momentum boost going into the series.

New Zealand's lack of recent cricket will also give West Indies the edge, and they should start the series on the front foot by winning the first T20I.

Prediction: West Indies to win.