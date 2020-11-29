New Zealand vs West Indies: Who will win the third T20I?

Just 24 hours after Glenn Phillips' heroics helped New Zealand seal the series against the West Indies, the two sides face off again at Mount Maunganui for the third T20I of the series.

The game is hardly a dead rubber, with both sides looking to hone their skills and prepare for the upcoming T20I World Cup, which will take place in India in 2021.

The West Indies came into the series as favourites but have been outplayed by the hosts. New Zealand have ended a run of seven T20I games without a win to claim the series with wins in the first two matches.

New Zealand will be without a number of key players for this one, with Ross Taylor, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee all rested for the game. The Kiwis will be captained by spinner Mitchell Santner, who dismissed Kieron Pollard just when he was about to get going in the second T20I on Sunday.

Glenn Phillips and Devon Conway have been impressive for New Zealand with the bat, while Lockie Ferguson has been nearly unplayable with the ball. Phillips scored the quickest T20I century by a New Zealand player when he reached triple figures in just 46 balls in the second T20I.

There are several worrying signs for the Windies so far in the series. Their bowling unit simply hasn't been good enough, and this is an area they will need to address ahead of the third T20I.

NZ vs WI: Third T20I prediction

Playing without Ross Taylor, Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee would normally be a worry for New Zealand, especially with Kane Williamson and Trent Boult already out. However, having already won the series, the side will be confident going into the game.

Scott Kuggeleijn, Mark Chapman and Hamish Bennett could come into the team for the third T20I. The Kiwis will be buoyed by the form of Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway and Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies will be hoping for a win to end their short tour. A large number of their players in the T20I squad will not feature in the Test series. The onus will be on these players get a consolation win against New Zealand.

Whether they can get a result to end the series remains to be seen. Expect New Zealand to win the third T20 and seal the series with a whitewash.

Prediction: New Zealand to win