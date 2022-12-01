New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh are scheduled to lock horns in the first game of the three-match Women's T20I series on Friday, December 2 at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

The White Ferns captained by Sophie Devine, have a strong squad at their disposal. New Zealand have been a tough team to beat at home, although they underperformed a wee bit in the 50-over World Cup earlier this year on home soil.

Suzie Bates is at the fag end of her career but will be high on confidence after her team, Sydney Sixers finished as runners-up in the precious edition of the WBBL. Amelia Kerr has been a revelation for them and so has her sister, Jess.

Bangladesh, captained by Nigar Sultana Joty, on the other hand, have a challenging task on their hands. But they can draw confidence from their World Cup campaign, where they gave the West Indies and Pakistan a run for their money.

Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun and Jahanara Alam have a truckload of experience under their belt. Murshida Khatun and Fargana Haque Pinky are also effective batters at the top of the order for the Tigresses.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details

Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 1st T20I

Date and Time: December 2, 2022, Friday, 11:30 am IST

Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Christchurch is generally a batter's paradise and a high-scoring game could be on the cards. Fielding first after winning the toss should be the way forward for teams.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being, although there would be 30 percent cloud cover throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark with humidity not on the higher side.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr.

Bangladesh Women

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shohely Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction

New Zealand Women are the firm favorites to win the first match of the series. Bangladesh have a promising team but beating the White Ferns in the shortest format of the game may turn out to be a far cry for them.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

