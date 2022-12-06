New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

New Zealand and Bangladesh are scheduled to lock horns in the third game of the three-match Women's T20I series on Wednesday, December 7, at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

The White Ferns, led by Sophie Devine, have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and the hosts will now be looking to secure a whitewash. The home team won the first match after bowling Bangladesh out for a meager score of 32.

In the second match, New Zealand beat the Tigresses by 37 runs at the University Oval in Dunedin. After opting to bat first, Devine's women managed to score 148 for the loss of four wickets. Amelia Kerr starred with the bat for her unbeaten 30-ball knock of 46 with five fours.

Maddy Green also injected momentum into the innings with a knock of 37 off 25 balls. Devine, Suzie Bates and Rebecca Burns also made useful scores. Marufa Akter was the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers with two wickets.

Bangladesh managed to score only 111 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Skipper Nigar Sultana Joty scored 31 runs off 33 balls, with four fours, before she got run out. Hayley Jensen was the standout New Zealand bowler with two wickets to her name.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Details:

Match: New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: December 7, 2022, Wednesday, 06:30 am IST

Venue: John Davies Oval, Queenstown

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Pitch Report

The pitch in Queensland has been a decent one for batting. A fairly high-scoring match seems to be on the cards. New Zealand won't mind batting first after winning the toss.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Weather Forecast

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Playing conditions will be cool and pleasant with temperatures around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity won't be on the higher side.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Probable XIs

New Zealand Women

Probable XI

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Georgia Plimmer, Maddy Green, Lauren Down, Isabella Gaze (wk), Hayley Jensen, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr

Bangladesh Women

Probable XI

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shohely Akhter, Salma Khatun, Jahanara Alam, Shanjida Akter, Sobhana Mostary

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction

New Zealand are expected to win the match and claim the series 3-0. Bangladesh have lacked firepower, especially in the batting department. The visitors are likely to keep struggling.

Prediction: New Zealand Women to win this encounter.

New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

