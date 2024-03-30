New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, New Zealand Cricket is all set to host England Women for a three-match ODI series. Basin Reserve in Wellington and Seddon Park in Hamilton will host the series.

This series is a part of the ICC Women's ODI Championship. England Women are currently ranked fifth in the standings with 15 points while New Zealand Women are at fourth rank with 16 points.

England Women will be led by the experienced Heather Knight. After winning the T20I series by 4-1, England Women would be hoping to continue their winning momentum in the ODI series as well.

Kate Cross, who was part of the WPL title-winning RCB squad, will be back in the ODI set-up. Barring the lone change, the same squad that took part in the last two T20Is will be a part of the ODI series for England.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women will see the return of Rosemary Mair and Brooke Halliday for the ODI series. Furthermore, Georgia Plimmer is selected only for the ODI series after missing out on the T20I series. However, she replaced the injured Sophie Devine in the final T20I of the series.

Eden Carson, who was part of the first three T20Is, and Leigh Kasperek, who was part of the fourth and fifth T20Is, will not be a part of the ODI series for White Ferns.

New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI Series 2024: Head to Head

Both these sides locked horns on 79 instances in ODIs with England Women bagging 41 wins while New Zealand Women accumulated 36 victories. England came out on top by one wicket in the most recent encounter in March 2022 between these two sides in Auckland.

Matches: 79

New Zealand Women Won: 36

England Women Won: 41

Tied: 1

No Result: 1

New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

April 1, Monday

Match 1 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, 3:30 AM

April 4, Thursday

Match 2 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, 3:30 AM

April 7, Sunday

Match 3 - New Zealand Women vs England Women, 3:30 AM

New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI Series 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

Amazon Prime Video app and website will live-stream the three-match ODI series for fans in India. However, there is no live telecast of the series.

New Zealand Women vs England Women ODI Series 2024: Full Squads

New Zealand Women

Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

England Women

Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Kate Cross, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt

