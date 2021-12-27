New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh, Practice Match: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast and pitch report

New Zealand are set to host Bangladesh for a two-match Test series that will be a part of the World Test Championship. The tour will begin with the first Test on January 1. Ahead of the Test series, Bangladesh will play against New Zealand XI in a practice game as a part of the preparation.

The two-day practice match will be played at Bay Oval No. 2 in Mount Maunganui on December 28 and 29. The likes of Devon Conway and Neil Wagner will play for New Zealand XI in the practice game. Both have been out of action in recent times and will look to get back in rhythm. They have got promising players on their side who will look to grab the opportunity and showcase their skills against a Test playing nation.

Bangladesh will be led by Mominul Haque. After a disappointing limited-overs series against Pakistan at home, they will be looking to turn the tables around. They suffered a whitewash in the two-match Test series at home and need to be on their toes while facing the Kiwis away from home. The batters need to step up and take responsibility to stand any chance of winning a match in the upcoming Test series.

New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh, New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh Other Test

Date and Time: December 28th 2021, Tuesday, 03:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval No 2, Mount Maunganui

New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The pitch at Bay Oval No. 2 is a balanced track. The batters need to be patient while playing their strokes. The bowlers will get seam movement throughout the course of the match.

New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

There is a high chance of rain predicted on Thursday. The temperature is expected to hover between 16 and 20 degrees Celsius. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game.

New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

New Zealand XI

Probable XI

Jack Boyle, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Jakob Bhula, Mitch Renwick, Joey Field, Jarrod McKay, Tim Pringle, Brett Randell, Neil Wagner, Jacob Cumming

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Shadman Islam, Naim Sheikh, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das (wk), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Abu Jayed

New Zealand XI vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

The two-day practice match offers good preparation for Bangladesh ahead of an exciting Test against New Zealand. Both sides have some promising players on their side, so expect a good battle between bat and ball.

There is rain predicted on the first day of the match and it would be difficult to predict a result in the two days. We expect a draw.

Prediction: Draw

