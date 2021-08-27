"1 second ki keemat tum hi janoge Root saheb" - Fans react after Rohit Sharma is saved by a DRS timer on Day 3 at Headingley 

India opener Rohit Sharma got a lucky reprieve in the second session of play on the third day of the Headingley Test. In the 32nd over, Ollie Robinson bowled a sumptuous incoming delivery which caught Rohit Sharma's back pad right in front of the wickets.

The English players went up and appealed strongly. However, the umpire turned it down silently. A sound while the ball passed near the bat might have been the reason for the appeals.

Ollie Robinson tried to convince Joe Root to take the review, but the England skipper's indecisiveness proved to be a blunder. He did ask for a review eventually. By this time, the DRS timer had run out. It meant Indian opener Rohit Sharma got a lucky respite.

Later the ultra-edge technology confirmed that there was no bat and the sound was from the ball touching the front pad.

The Hitman bats his way to a patient 50 as India claw into England’s lead.



The incident sent Twitter into a frenzy as Indian cricket fans were delighted and relieved that Root did not call for the review before the stipulated time. Many thanked Root for giving Rohit Sharma a lifeline. Here are some of the best reactions:

1 second ki keemat tum hi janoge root saheb #RohitSharma — Somesh Maliq (@Somesh83maliq) August 27, 2021

Never believed 'Time' would play such crucial roles in Test cricket of all. India and Rohit Sharma have been saved by DRS timer. #DRS #RohitSharma #ENGvIND — Abhishek Singh (@yourabhishek07) August 27, 2021

India need luck and they have just got it by the DRS timer running out



Ride that luck boys #INDvsENG #RohitSharma — Karan Arora🇮🇳🚀 (@PM_KaranArora) August 27, 2021

The timer was clearly down, i almost shouted when i thought umpire allowed the review..#FairCall #RohitSharma

Can be debatable given that umpire in the past have allowed even a second after zero, but its only in the rules, and its correct decision here..#ENGvIND #INDvENG — Cricket Insights! (@CricketInsight3) August 27, 2021

Thode der ke liye gote muh me aa gye the#RohitSharma #ENGvIND — Pappu Chaiwaala (@pappu_chaiwaala) August 27, 2021

Fortune favoring brave #RohitSharma — Aryan Bansal (@TheAryanBansal) August 27, 2021

It can happen to anybody after you've had a couple of great Test matches: Maninder Singh backs KL Rahul to come back strong

After a spectacular showing in the previous two Tests of the series, KL Rahul had dismal outings in the third Test. He scored 0 and 8 in both innings at Headingley.

In a conversation on ESPNcricinfo at lunch on Day 3, former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh opined that sometimes a player would not score big after a couple of great innings. He then backed KL Rahul to learn from his mistakes in the third Test and improve his performance in the remaining games of the series.

"It can happen to anybody after you had a couple of great Test matches. The way he got out in the first innings started to create doubts in his mind. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, it is a lesson for him that when he is in form, he has to carry it on and not get complacent like he did from the first innings because you start doubting your technique," said Maninder Singh

Bairstow plucks a blinder at second slip to dismiss KL Rahul, at the stroke of lunch.



