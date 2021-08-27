"1 second ki keemat tum hi janoge Root saheb" - Fans react after Rohit Sharma is saved by a DRS timer on Day 3 at Headingley 

India opener Rohit Sharma got a lucky reprieve in the second session of play on the third day of the Headingley Test. In the 32nd over, Ollie Robinson bowled a sumptuous incoming delivery which caught Rohit Sharma's back pad right in front of the wickets.
The English players went up and appealed strongly. However, the umpire turned it down silently. A sound while the ball passed near the bat might have been the reason for the appeals.
Ollie Robinson tried to convince Joe Root to take the review, but the England skipper's indecisiveness proved to be a blunder. He did ask for a review eventually. By this time, the DRS timer had run out. It meant Indian opener Rohit Sharma got a lucky respite.
Later the ultra-edge technology confirmed that there was no bat and the sound was from the ball touching the front pad.
The incident sent Twitter into a frenzy as Indian cricket fans were delighted and relieved that Root did not call for the review before the stipulated time. Many thanked Root for giving Rohit Sharma a lifeline. Here are some of the best reactions:
It can happen to anybody after you've had a couple of great Test matches: Maninder Singh backs KL Rahul to come back strong
After a spectacular showing in the previous two Tests of the series, KL Rahul had dismal outings in the third Test. He scored 0 and 8 in both innings at Headingley.
In a conversation on ESPNcricinfo at lunch on Day 3, former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh opined that sometimes a player would not score big after a couple of great innings. He then backed KL Rahul to learn from his mistakes in the third Test and improve his performance in the remaining games of the series.
"It can happen to anybody after you had a couple of great Test matches. The way he got out in the first innings started to create doubts in his mind. As far as KL Rahul is concerned, it is a lesson for him that when he is in form, he has to carry it on and not get complacent like he did from the first innings because you start doubting your technique," said Maninder Singh