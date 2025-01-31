Team India star batter Virat Kohli endured a forgettable outing on his Ranji Trophy comeback on Friday (January 31). Representing the Delhi side, he scored only six runs before getting out during the contest against the Railways team.

Railways batted first in the encounter and scored 241 runs in their first innings. Delhi then got off to a decent start as they reached 78 in 23.2 overs after losing two wickets. Virat Kohli arrived at the crease following the dismissal of Yash Dhull (32) and tried to settle into a rhythm.

However, Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan cut his 15-ball stay short, cleaning him up with a wonderful incoming delivery in the 28th over to reduce Delhi to 86/3. Ayush Badoni (99) and Sumit Mathur (78) then batted well in the company of other middle-order players to take their side to a good position of 334/7 at stumps on the second day.

Fans were disappointed after Virat Kohli's early dismissal in the Ranji Trophy match on Friday. They expressed their reactions with hilarious memes on X (formerly known as Twitter).

One post read:

"12 saal mai ek baar toh chalta hai (Once in 12 years is acceptable)."

Here are some other memes:

"He is cricket's greatest marketeer" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli's grand reception in Delhi during Ranji match

Former Cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Virat Kohli is one of the biggest crowd pullers after observing fans craze for him during Delhi's ongoing Ranji match.

Speaking on the matter in a video on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"Virat Kohli reached the Delhi ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, to play a match after 12 years, and what a welcome Delhi gave him. Only one stand was open and there was no place left in that. The lines were two kilometers long. You have to agree that the guy has an aura, and that aura was seen."

He added:

"He is cricket's greatest marketeer. He has gone to play a Ranji Trophy match, where 5000 people don't come and people were standing in queues from five o'clock in the morning. It is incredible. I saw a post on X that said it's his era, his aura, and his area too. Absolutely right, he is Delhi's boy. People have come through the turnstiles."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

