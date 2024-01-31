12th Fail director’s son Agni Chopra creates history in Ranji Trophy, becomes first batter to score century in each of his first 4 first-class matches

Agni Chopra, son of ‘12th Fail’ director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and film critic Anupama Chopra, created history recently when he became the first batter to score a hundred in each of the first four first-class matches of his career.

The 25-year-old left-handed batter is representing Mizoram in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024. In four matches in the Plate Group of the domestic competition, he has amassed 767 runs at an average of 95.87 and a strike rate of 111.80, with five hundreds and one fifty.

Reacting to her son’s achievement, noted film critic Anupama shared a post on Agni’s first-class record on her X handle with the caption:

#proudmom”

Agni made his first-class debut in a Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Sikkim in Nadiad. He slammed 166 off 179 in the first innings and followed it up with 92 off 74 in the second. His heroics, though, went in vain as Sikkim pulled off a four-wicket win, chasing down a target of 170.

In his next match for Mizoram against Nagaland, he clobbered 164 runs off 150 balls in the first innings, smacking 21 fours and three sixes. The southpaw was dismissed for 15 off 23 in the second innings as the match ended in a draw.

Agni scored another hundred in the first innings of the Ranji Trophy 2024 match against Arunachal Pradesh in Anand. Responding to Arunachal Pradesh’s first-innings total of 265, Agni led Mizoram’s response, hitting 114 off 87 balls, a knock that included 18 fours and two sixes. He was run out for 10 in the second innings, but Mizoram won the clash by eight wickets, easily chasing down a target of 77 runs.

In Mizoram’s previous Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Meghalaya, the 25-year-old batter created history, smashing tons in both innings. He clubbed 105 off 90 balls in the first innings and followed it up with 101 off 71 in the second. Agni was named Player of the Match as Mizoram registered victory by 191 runs.

Agni Chopra’s List A and T20 career stats

Apart from featuring in four first-class matches, Agni has also played List A and T20 cricket.

The batter has experience of seven List A games in which he has scored 174 runs at an average of 24.85, with a best of 50. In the T20 format as well, he has played seven games, scoring 234 runs at an average of 33.42 and a strike rate of 150.96.

Speaking of his father Vidhu Vinod Chopra, his much-acclaimed movie ‘12th Fail’ won the Best Film award at Filmfare Awards 2024. Chopra was also named Best Director for the same film.

