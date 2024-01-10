Agni Chopra, son of '12th fail' director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, scores 258 runs across two innings on Ranji Trophy debut

Agni Chopra, son of popular Indian film director Vidhu Vinod Chopra, shone with the bat in his debut Ranji Trophy outing. The 25-year-old delivered impressive knocks in both innings for his team.

Playing for Mizoram, Agni registered scores of 166 and 92 in the team's opening encounter of the season against Sikkim. Mizoram won the toss and elected to field first in the Plate Group match at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. Sikkim declared at 449/9 in thire first innings. Sumit Singh was the top performer with a 100-run knock.

In response, Agni was the lone warrior with the bat for Mizoram, contributing 166 runs. No other batter managed to cross the 20-run mark, as they were bundled out for just 214 runs. The 25-year-old Ranji debutant followed it up by mustering 92 runs in the subsequent innings.

Agni made his first-class debut for Mizoram in 2023. He was part of the team in the 2023 editions of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy. He has 234 runs from seven T20 games at an average of 33.42.

Agni Chopra's heroics went in vain as Mizoram lost to Sikkim by four wickets

After being asked to follow-on, Mizoram came up with an improved performance with the bat, scoring 397 runs in their second innings. Apart from Agni Chopra's 92, Mohit Jangraa notched up a century, finishing with 126 runs.

Sikkim kicked off their campaign with a crucial win, successfully chasing down the 170-run target in the final innings. Sumit Singh and Ashish Thapa scored 76 and 60*, helping their team complete a four-wicket win.

Mizoram will now take on Nagaland at the GS Patel Stadium in Nadiad. The match starts on Friday, January 12. They are currently placed fourth in the points table in the Plate Group.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App