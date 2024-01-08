Ranji Trophy 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Round 1

A total of 19 matches were played in round one of the Ranji Trophy 2024. Seven out of these 19 matches ended in a draw. Four teams won by an innings' margin and earned seven points.

Here’s a look at the points table of each group following the action after Round 1:

Elite Group A: Maharashtra leads after a convincing win over Manipur

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Maharashtra 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2 Vidarbha 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3 Saurashtra 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 Jharkhand 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 5 Rajasthan 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 Haryana 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 Services 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 Manipur 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

In Elite Group A, Maharashtra defeated Manipur by an innings and 69 runs. They are first in the rankings with seven points. Vidarbha defeated Services by seven wickets to earn six points and are in second place.

Saurashtra, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Haryana are in the next four places as their matches ended in a draw. Services and Manipur are in the last two places after losing their opening match.

Elite Group B: Mumbai and Chhattisgarh shine with convincing wins

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Mumbai 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2 Chhattisgarh 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3 Uttar Pradesh 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 Andhra 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 5 Bengal 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 Kerala 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 Assam 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 Bihar"}">Bihar 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Mumbai and Chhattisgarh had a great opening in the tournament as they won their matches in round one. Both teams have earned seven points and are in the first two places. Mumbai defeated Bihar by an innings and 51 runs, while Chhattisgarh chased down the target of 87 runs with 10 wickets in hand against Assam.

Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Bengal, and Kerala are in the next four places after their matches ended in a draw. Assam and Bihar are in the last two places after losing their opening games.

Elite Group C: Tripura, Karnataka, and Gujarat lead the pack

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Tripura 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2 Karnataka 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3 Gujarat 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 4 Railways 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 5 Chandigarh 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 Tamil Nadu"}">Tamil Nadu 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 7 Punjab 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 Goa 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Tripura, Karnataka, and Gujarat won their matches in round one and are in the first three places with six points each. Tripura defeated Goa by 194 runs after posting a total of 474 runs in the first innings. Karnataka overcame Punjab and defeated them by seven wickets. Gujarat had a massive victory over Tamil Nadu by 111 runs.

Railways and Chandigarh are in the next two places. Their match ended in a draw but Railways took the first innings lead, which helped them earn three points. Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Goa are in the last three places.

Elite Group D: Baroda and Pondicherry take early lead

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Baroda 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 2 Pondicherry 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 3 Himachal Pradesh"}">Himachal Pradesh 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 4 Madhya Pradesh 1 0 0 0 1 0 3 5 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 6 J & K 1 0 0 0 1 0 1 7 Delhi 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 8 Odisha 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Baroda and Pondicherry won their matches against Odisha and Delhi, respectively. They are in the first two places and have six points to their names. Baroda defeated Odisha by 147 runs, while Pondicherry chased down a mere target of 50 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Himachal Pradesh are in third place after their match against Jammu and Kashmir ended in a draw. Himachal took the first innings lead and earned three points. Madhya Pradesh had a similar story as they took the first innings lead against Uttarakhand and are in fourth position.

Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir are in fifth and sixth places, respectively. Delhi and Odisha are the two bottom-placed teams in Elite Group D.

Plate Group: Hyderabad and Meghalaya shine, Sikkim holds third position

POS TEAM MAT WON LOST TIED NR NRR PTS 1 Hyderabad 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 2 Meghalaya 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3 Sikkim 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 4 Mizoram 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 5 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 6 Nagaland"}">Nagaland 1 0 1 0 0 0 0

Hyderabad defeated Nagaland by an innings and 194 runs in their opening game. This helped Hyderabad get to first position with seven points. Meghalaya had a massive win over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 172 runs and are second in the points tally.

Sikkim are in third place with six points after defeating Mizoram by four wickets. Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Nagaland are in the last three places.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App