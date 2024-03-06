15 Indian players, including Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh, included in The Hundred's draft list 

The 2024 edition of The Hundred will witness a strong Indian presence as far as the women's division is concerned, with 15 players putting their names in for the draft, which takes place later this month.

The likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Deepti Sharma have been included in the top reserve price bracket of £50,000, along with Ashleigh Gardner as the only four players in the top tier. Furthermore, other prominent Australian players like Meg Lanning, Annabel Sutherland, and Beth Mooney are placed in the £40,000 price bracket.

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, and Shafali Verma have all represented franchises in The Hundred in the past, with Verma coming in as a replacement for Sophie Devine.

The other players from India marking their presence in the draft list are Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, Yastika Bhatia, Kiran Navgire, Mona Meshram, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Meghna Singh, Radha Yadav, and Shikha Pandey.

All of the aforementioned players are currently involved in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL). With the 2024 Hundred competition slated to take place in the July-August window, it proves to be a solid preparation avenue for the 2024 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, scheduled for September-October.

Kane Williamson and David Warner named in Men's Hundred 2024 draft list

As far as the men's division is concerned, the likes of David Warner and Kane Williamson have enlisted their names in a bid to experience the format despite being part of the draft in the past as well.

Warner, who will have retired from all forms of international cricket by the time the Hundred unfolds, has withdrawn twice in the past, while Williamson sustained an injury before his participation for the Birmingham Phoenix.

There are a total of 245 domestic players and 389 overseas players registered for the draft, out of which seven are placed in the top price bracket of £125,000. The players in the top bracket are Josh Inglis, Angelo Mathews, Angus McKenzie, Daryl Mitchell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, and Mitchell Santner.

The 2024 Hundred's Draft is set to be held on March 20 in London. The Northern Superchargers have the first draft pick in the men's division while the Birmingham Phoenix will kick things off in the draft in the women's division.

The tournament, on the other hand, will commence from July 23 onwards, with defending champions Oval Invincibles taking on the Birmingham Phoenix.

