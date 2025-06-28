19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius breaks massive record with 153 on debut on Day 1 of ZIM vs SA 2025 1st Test

South African youngster Lhuan-dre Pretorius made a stunning Test debut against Zimbabwe at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on Saturday, June 28. He hammered 153 off just 160 balls after the Proteas won the toss and elected to bat first on Day 1 of the opening Test against Zimbabwe. The left-hander batter struck 11 fours and four sixes as South Africa went to stumps at 418-9.

Pretorius smashed a number of records with his blazing knock. At 19 years, 93 days, he also became the youngest batter to register a score of 150 in Test cricket. The South African batter surpassed Pakistan legend Javed Miandad, who was 19 years and 119 days old when he scored 163 against New Zealand in the Lahore Test in October 1976.

Batting first after winning the toss, South Africa lost their first four wickets with just 55 runs on the board. Tony de Zorzi perished for a 16-ball duck, while Matthew Breetzke (13), David Bedingham (0) and Wiaan Mulder (17) also failed to make an impact with the willow for the Proteas.

Pretorius and fellow debutant Dewald Brevis (51 off 41), however, lifted the visiting side, adding 95 runs for the fifth wicket. The latter slammed three fours and four sixes before being dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani. Pretorius was the seventh wicket to fall in the innings. His stunning knock ended when he top-edged a short ball off Tanaka Chivanga to mid-on.

When Pretorius was dismissed, South Africa's score read 289-7. At that point, Zimbabwe would have had hopes of bowling out the opposition for under 320. However, Corbin Bosch slammed an unbeaten 100 off 124 balls, hitting 10 fours. Keshav Maharaj (21) and Codi Yusuf (27) also chipped in with handy knocks. For the hosts, Chivanga claimed 4-83 in 16 overs.

Lhuan-dre Pretorius had an impressive SA20 season for Paarl Royals

Pretorius made his T20 franchise debut for Paarl Royals in SA20 2025. The keeper-batter impressed, hammering 397 runs in 12 innings at an average of 33.08 and a strike rate of 166.80, with the aid of three half-centuries. His best of 97 came off just 51 balls against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Paarl. The youngster struck 10 fours and six sixes before he was trapped lbw by Marco Jansen.

Pretorius has played 38 T20 matches so far in which he has scored 1,021 runs at an average of 28.36 and a strike rate of 146.48, with the aid of six half-centuries.

