2 Pakistan women's cricketers suffer minor injuries after car accident

Pakistan women cricketers Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima have suffered minor injuries following a car accident on Friday (April 5th). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a detailed statement regarding the situation.

The details of the two cricketers' injuries remains unclear, but the PCB revealed that prompt medical attention was given to both. The apex body of cricket in the country disclosed that they are under the care of the medical team.

"The Pakistan Cricket Board has provided an update regarding two of its women players, Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima, who were involved in a minor car accident on Friday evening. Despite sustaining minor injuries, both players received immediate first aid and are currently under the care of the PCB medical team."

"Both players are part of the probables attending a training camp for the upcoming series against the West Indies, scheduled to begin on 18 April."

Probable squad: Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Gul Feroza, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani and Waheeda Akhtar.

Bismah Maroof and Ghulam Fatima could be under doubt for Pakistan's white-ball series against the West Indies:

With the pair suffering injuries, they could be in doubt for the home series against the Caribbean. The Women in Green will host the West Indies for three ODIs and five T20Is as part of their preparations for the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The sub-continent nation was clubbed with India, England, West Indies, and Ireland in Group B the 2023 T20 World Cup hosted by South Africa. Nevertheless, the national women's side were eliminated in the group stage, losing 3 out of 4 matches. Hence, they will target an improved show in the forthcoming edition.

