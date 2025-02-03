2 players from India’s T20I team that hammered England included in Mumbai’s squad for Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal against Haryana

Mumbai have announced their squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 quarterfinal clash against Haryana. National team stars Shivam Dube and Suryakumar Yadav will return to the side due to their availability after not being included in the upcoming ODI series against England.

They were recently involved in the five-match T20I series against England. Dube came in midway through the series following an injury to Nitish Kumar Reddy. The all-rounder recorded a pair in his last Ranji outing. Suryakumar led India to the 4-1 triumph but had a horrid series with the bat.

The defending champions had recorded a mammoth win in their final group-stage game against Meghalaya to secure qualification. They had earlier endured a scare after being stuck in the third place after the shock defeat to Jammu and Kashmir at home.

Trending

The 18-man squad also features emerging opening batter Ayush Mhatre, recent centurion Siddesh Lad, wicketkeeper Hardik Tamore, and in-form players Suryansh Shedge and Shardul Thakur among others.

"The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Mr. Sanjay Patil (Chairman), Mr. Ravi Thaker, Mr. Jeetendra Thackeray, Mr. Kiran Powar and Mr. Vikrant Yeligeti has selected the following players to represent Mumbai in Ranji Trophy Quarter Final match against Haryana to be played from 8th - 12th February 2025 at Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Lahli," a statement from MCA read.

Mumbai squad for quarter-final clash against Haryana

Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Ayush Mhatre, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Amogh Bhatkal, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Akash Anand (WK), Hardik Tamore (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Sylvester Dsouza, Royston Dias, Atharva Ankolekar, and Harsh Tanna.

Mumbai have to play away from home in the knockout clash since they finished second in the group. Unbeaten Jammu and Kashmir took the top spot in Group A.

Mumbai to face Haryana in the quarter-final from February 8 onwards

The Ranji Trophy quarter-finals will begin on February 8, apart from the members of Group A, the likes of Kerala, Haryana, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Vidarbha, and Tamil Nadu ensured their progress.

Mumbai and Haryana had recently squared off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On that occasion, the Shreyas Iyer-led side secured a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️