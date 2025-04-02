2 more Team India stars in talks to join Goa after Yashasvi Jaiswal's shock switch - Reports

By Gokul Nair
Modified Apr 02, 2025 19:57 IST
Australia v India - Men
A number of high profile players could join Goa for the next domestic season after Jaiswal (Image Credit: Getty)

Team India star batters Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are reportedly on the Goa Cricket Association's radar for a potential switch in domestic sides during the off-season. The latest update comes after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal's request for a No Objection Certificate from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to join the Goa team.

Ad

According to a report by the Times of India, the Goa Cricket Association is in the hunt for some big players after being promoted to the Elite Group in the Ranji Trophy. After successfully roping in Jaiswal, the cricketing body has approached both Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma for the next domestic season.

"We are currently in talks with many players from the country. I can't give you a name right now. We will be finalising other professional players soon," GCA Secretary Shambha Desai told the Times of India.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Much like Jaiswal, Suryakumar Yadav rose through the ranks with Mumbai cricket from his days in youth cricket. The report states that the latter is in fact the driving force behind the ongoing crisis in Mumbai cricket, with star players considering a switch.

MCA President Ajinkya Naik was reportedly involved in several meetings to diffuse the situation after the news of Jaiswal's exit broke on Wednesday, April 2.

Mumbai had a relatively prolific domestic season after winning the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and having decent runs in the Ranji Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Ad

Since becoming regulars for the national team, Suryakumar Yadav and Yashasvi Jaiswal have only played sporadically for Mumbai. However, they played towards the end of the domestic season when the BCCI made participation in domestic cricket mandatory.

After poor scores by the big-name players, Mumbai selector Sanjay Patil issued a scathing criticism.

"Very upset with the way they played (in the Ranji Trophy). It was something that’s not expected from Test players and the so-called India cricketers. The kind of dedication we experienced from our seniors was never on display from the current lot. Totally upset with all the big players, including Suryakumar Yadav," Patil had said in an interview with Sportstar.
Ad

Suryakumar Yadav recorded scores of 0 and 23 in Mumbai's semifinal loss to Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's captaincy ambition played a huge factor in his shock switch

Mumbai's star-studded lineup comprises a leadership group of players much senior than Yashasvi Jaiswal, like Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer, among others. With the young opening batter being one of the potential candidates who could take over the Indian red-ball side amid the transition phase, the stint in Goa comes at the right time.

Ad
"We reached out to Jaiswal some 8-10 days back, he got back to us after thinking over it and now that he has asked for a NOC, the formalities and the required paperwork will be completed," Desai said of Goa's ambitious acquisition of Jaiswal.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's switch has reportedly taken even his family by surprise. The decision, coming midway through the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, has been a surprising one to say the least.

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news

Quick Links

Edited by Ankush Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी