Malaysia eyes hosting a T20 Cricket World Cup in the 2023-31 cycle

Malaysian Cricket Association has submitted an expression of interest to the ICC to host a major event.

Malaysia had hosted the 2008 U-19 Cricket World Cup, which India won under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

The Southeast Asian country of Malaysia is looking to host a major cricketing tournament during the 2023-31 cycle of International Cricket Council (ICC) events, it has been reported. The Malaysian Cricket Association is pinning it hopes on staging a T20 World Cup to establish itself as a hub for cricket’s shortest format.

According to Forbes, Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) president Mahinda Vallipuram confirmed it had submitted an expression of interest to the ICC to host a major event.

“Just within Kuala Lumpur there are at least seven grounds that could be used for a big event and with temporary facilities capable of holding up to 25,000 spectators - something akin to grounds in the U.K.” said Vallipuram whilst comparing Malaysia's cricketing infrastructure to that of UK.

Since Malaysia was a British colony up until 1957, the country boasts of an enviable cricket infrastructure. Malaysia had even expressed the desire to be Pakistan's home turf when the country was a cricketing vagabond for nearly a decade. However, PCB ultimately went with UAE instead of Malaysia.

Prior experience of hosting a World Cup

No associate nation has hosted a World Cup tournament before. Malaysia, however, has the experience of hosting World Cup at the junior level.

The 2008 U-19 World Cup was hosted in Malaysia's capital city, Kuala Lumpur. Led by Virat Kohli, the Indian team had won the U-19 World Cup in Malaysia.

USA and West Indies in fray too

However, Malaysia's chances look slim as the USA and West Indies are also looking to place bids for the 2026 and 2030 T20 World Cup.

In the current ICC cycle, the big three of the cricketing world viz. India, Australia and England are in the process of hosting six global tournaments.

Australia is scheduled to host the T20 World Cup later this year. But due to the COVID-19 situation, the tournament is likely to be deferred until the situation improves. Meanwhile, the next edition of the 50-over World cup is scheduled to be held in India in 2023.