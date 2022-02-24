2022 Women's World Cup will allow teams to play with 9 players if hit by COVID-19

Matches at the 2022 Women's World Cup in New Zealand will be allowed to go on with teams fielding nine players in case of a COVID-19 outbreak.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) head of events Chris Tetley confirmed today that the playing conditions of the tournament would allow teams to field reduced sides.

Additionally, teams can be supplemented by fielding substitutes from within the coaching and management staff, although they cannot bat or bowl.

"If it becomes necessary we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment. And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would allow two substitutes to play - non-batting, non-bowling - to enable a game to take place," Tetley said.

All teams are permitted three travel reserves, who can be brought in and out of the main 15-member squads.

Tetley said that matches could be rearranged if needed.

"We'll be asking teams to show maximum flexibility and we'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to fulfil our objective, which is to get the games on," he said.

COVID-19 cases are rising steeply in New Zealand ahead of the Women's World Cup.

The country is currently in a 'Red' setting for a traffic light system, meaning attendance at sporting events will be reduced drastically.

But tournament CEO Andrea Nelson was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo:

"Under the red traffic light setting we can currently operate in pods of 100. We are taking it week-by-week as we work our way through, but in the first week it is likely there will be some availability at matches."

She added:

"Unfortunately, at some venues we will have to cancel existing ticket holders. That's not something we want to do, and we are working really hard to see how many people we can get into the stadiums."

The tournament is set to kick off on March 4, with the hosts New Zealand Women taking on West Indies Women at Mount Maunganui.

