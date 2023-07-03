2023 Asia Cup schedule to be released soon; India vs Pakistan clash likely to be held in Dambulla - Reports

The schedule for the 2023 Asia Cup is set to be released soon as the organizers ponder over potential last-minute changes, particularly the choice of venue for the India-Pakistan clash. The 15th edition of the tournament will be played across two countries - Sri Lanka and Pakistan - after India expressed reservations over traveling across the border to compete.

The hybrid model was recommended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and finally received approval from the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) recently. The ACC is currently in talks with the PCB and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) over the final schedule.

Pakistan will host the first four matches, likely in Lahore, before the action shifts to Sri Lanka for the remaining matches. The tournament is confirmed to begin on August 31 and culminate with the final on September 17.

Stating that the preferred venue in Colombo might miss out on hosting due to monsoon, a BCCI official told Inside Sport:

“There are some last-minute details to go over. The tentative schedule has been shared with the members. It should be out by this week. Colombo is an issue due to the monsoon season. We would have ideally hoped for the India vs Pakistan match in Colombo but rain could be an issue."

The Asia Cup will revert to the 50-over format, keeping the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in mind. The tournament will uphold the same format as the previous two editions, where six teams will play out a group stage, out of which four teams will qualify for the Super Four stage leading to the final.

Asia Cup to maintain Hybrid Model despite reservations expressed by soon-to-be PCB Chairman

The PCB, led by interim chariman Najam Sethi, fought tooth and nail for the approval of the hybrid model. When the proposal was eventually accepted, the incoming PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf, voiced his displeasure over the same, wishing for the entire tournament to be held in Pakistan.

Confirming that there will be no turning back from the hybrid model under any circumstances, the BCCI official added:

“There is no question of changing the hybrid plan. Don’t forget it was PCB who requested the hybrid model. They may change stance with every new chairman but it does not work on the whims of one person. There is logistics, broadcasters, among other things that are involved."

Sri Lanka are the defending Asia Cup champions after having won the title in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2022.

Who will win the 2023 Asia Cup among the six participating nations? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes