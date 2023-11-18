2023 Hong Kong Women's T20I Quadrangular Series Points Table: Updated standings after Hong Kong vs Tanzania, Match 6

On Saturday, November 18, the fourth game of the Hong Kong Women's T20I Series 2023 saw Nepal take on Japan. The sixth game of the series saw Hong Kong and Tanzania going head-to-head in an exhilarating clash.

With three consecutive wins, Hong Kong continue to stand atop the leaderboard with six points, following their latest triumph against Tanzania .

Meanwhile, Tanzania continue to be in second place with four points following their lackluster performance in their most recent game.

Nepal have marked their presence in the tournament with a thrilling first win to move to third in the points table. Meanwhile, the struggling Japan side are yet to secure a win in three games and are rock-bottom.

Nepal and Hong Kong secure dominant wins in T20I series

In match number five, Nepal scored 113-4 against Japan, thanks to Rubina Chhetry's fierce 38 and Indu Barma's composed 27. Despite the modesf target, Japan struggled.

Nepal's bowlers particularly Sangita Rai, who remarkably snatched five wickets, along with Puja Mahato and Asmina Karmacharya scalped crucial wickets. Eventually, Japan managed only 46 in their allotted 20 overs.

Hong Kong emerged victorious against Tanzania, winning by 10 wickets and as many 34 deliveries to spare. Tanzania posted 106-9, with Saum Mtae smashing an explosive 27 off 10 and Neema Pius contributing a steady 34 off 47. Despite the stellar performances, Hong Kong's bowlers, particularly Alison Siu (3-26) and Kary Chan (4-16), kept the pressure on.

Hong Kong's response was dominant, comfortably chasing down the target and finishing with a score of 107-0 in 14.2 overs.

Opener Mariko Hill was the star of their batting effort, bagging an unbeaten 66 off 49, with Natasha Miles (34*) providing strong support to script a convincing win for Hong Kong.