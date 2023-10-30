2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match

Afghanistan have jumped to the fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table after a seven-wicket win against Sri Lanka. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit now have six points in their account after six matches.

Sri Lanka lost the toss and were asked to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Opener Pathum Nissanka's 46-run knock guided Sri Lanka to 241 in the first innings. Left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged four wickets for Afghanistan.

In reply, Afghanistan reached 242/3 in 45.2 overs, riding on half-centuries from Rahmat Shah, skipper Shahidi, and Azmatullah Omarzai. This marked Afghanistan's second consecutive victory in the World Cup after their win over Pakistan.

With this win, Afghanistan have moved up from seventh to fifth position in the 2023 World Cup points table. They earned two points and improved their net run rate from -0.969 to -0.718. Here are the updated standings:

Sri Lanka's chances of qualifying for the semifinals have reduced considerably. The island nation suffered their fourth defeat in the World Cup. They only have four points in their account after six matches. Their net run rate has come down from -0.205 to -0.275.

Pakistan can jump to the 5th position in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

Pakistan slipped to the seventh position in the 2023 World Cup points table today because of Afghanistan's victory. However, the Men in Green can rise up to the fifth position tomorrow (October 31) if they defeat Bangladesh at Eden Gardens.

The iconic venue in Kolkata will play host to a virtual knockout match between Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Bangladesh's chances of making it to the semifinals are around 1% right now, but they have a chance of spoiling Pakistan's party tomorrow. The match will start at 2 PM IST in Kolkata.