2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs England match

Australia continued their winning streak and cemented the third spot in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Aussies registered a win over England on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium to take their tally to 10 points.

England won the toss and opted to field first against Australia. Marnus Labuschagne's half-century helped the Aussies post a 286-run total. Chasing a stiff target, England lost all their wickets for 253. Adam Zampa bowled a match-winning spell of 3-21 in 10 overs to help Australia win by 33 runs.

Courtesy of the win, Australia have tightened their grip over the third position in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have 10 points after seven games. Their net run rate decreased slightly despite the win against England. It has come down from +0.970 to +0.924. Here are the updated standings:

India and South Africa have qualified for the semifinals. Australia need one more win to secure their place in the top 4, while the fourth spot is still up for grabs, with New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan being the top contenders for the position.

India can confirm top-placaed finish in 2023 World Cup points table

India will be in action against South Africa at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. It's the penultimate league game for both nations. India are at the top of the points table right now, with 14 points from seven games. South Africa are right behind them in second place, with 12 points from seven games.

The winner of this game will likely end the league round as the toppers. South Africa have played some fbulous cricket in the ongoing tournament. They're on a two-game losing streak in the ODI World Cup against India. It will be interesting to see if the Proteas can end their losing streak on Sunday.