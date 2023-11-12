2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Netherlands match

India maintained their 100 percent win record in the 2023 World Cup points table by defeating the Netherlands on Sunday. The Men in Blue cruised to their ninth consecutive victory in the tournament to end the league round as the table-toppers.

Rohit Sharma and company crushed the Netherlands by 160 runs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Middle-order batters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer were the architects of India's win. They smacked a century each to guide India to 410/4 in 50 overs.

Chasing 411 for a win, the Dutch team fought hard, but could only manage 250 runs. Indian origin player Teja Nidamanuru scored a half-century for the Netherlands team.

With this match, the league stage of the 2023 World Cup has come to an end. India, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand are the top four teams in the 2023 World Cup points table. The Netherlands ended last in the standings after their loss against India.

Top 8 teams of 2023 World Cup points table will play in Champions Trophy 2025

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided that the top eight teams in the final 2023 World Cup points table would earn a direct entry to the Champions Trophy. It is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in 2025.

The eight teams that qualified for that mega event are India, South Africa, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh.

Afghanistan will make their debut at the Champions Trophy in 2025. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, who have won the tournament before, failed to qualify this time. The Islanders will miss a major ICC event for the first time in a long time.

The Netherlands also failed to capitalize on a promising start and finished outside the top 8, meaning they will miss the ICC event of 2025.

Notably, Sri Lanka and Netherlands did not qualify for the 2023 World Cup directly as well. They made it to the mega event by finishing in the Top 2 of the Qualifiers.