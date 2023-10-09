2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Netherlands match

New Zealand strengthened their grip over the number one position in the 2023 World Cup points table with a comfortable win against the Netherlands on Monday (October 9). The Blackcaps beat the Dutch team by 99 runs in Hyderabad to become the first team to have four points in the mega event.

Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. The decision did not work in the Dutch team's favor as New Zealand posted 322/7 on the board in 50 overs. Tom Latham, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra recorded a half-century each.

Chasing 323 for a win, the Netherlands lost all their wickets for 223 runs. Courtesy of this defeat, the Netherlands remained eighth in the 2023 World Cup points table. They have zero points after two matches.

New Zealand have earned two points in the 2023 World Cup points table. However, their net run rate has reduced from +2.149 to +1.958 after the win against the Netherlands.

Multiple changes set to happen in the 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

A double-header is in store for the fans tomorrow (October 10) in the 2023 World Cup. Defending champions England will lock horns with Bangladesh in the day game at the HPCA Stadium. England are 10th in the standings, while Bangladesh have recorded wins over India and Afghanistan in their last two ODIs.

Later in the day, Asian giants Sri Lanka and Pakistan will lock horns in Hyderabad. The two teams had a cracker of a contest during the Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours round last month. Fans should expect another thrilling battle between the two sides.

If Pakistan win tomorrow, they can become the number one team in the standings. The same goes for Bangladesh, who are fourth in the table with two points from one match.