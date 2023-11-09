2023 World Cup Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match

New Zealand tightened their grip over the fourth position in the 2023 World Cup points table with a comfortable five-wicket win against Sri Lanka today (November 9). The Blackcaps now have 10 points to their name after nine matches in the league round.

Trent Boult starred in New Zealand's win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The left-arm fast bowler bowled a match-winning spell of 3/37 in 10 overs to help New Zealand bowl Sri Lanka out for just 171 runs.

Chasing 172 for a win, the Blackcaps lost five wickets, but Daryl Mitchell's 43-run knock helped them complete the run-chase successfully in 23.2 overs. New Zealand's net run rate has improved from +0.398 to +0.743, courtesy of the big win against Sri Lanka.

Here are the updated standings:

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka continue to be in the ninth position despite the loss against New Zealand. Their net run rate has reduced from -1.160 to -1.419, and it seems unlikely that the Islanders will make it to the Champions Trophy in 2025.

South Africa can cement the 2nd position in 2023 World Cup points table tomorrow

The South African side will be in action against Afghanistan tomorrow (November 10) in the 2023 World Cup. Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium will play host to this fixture. It is the final league-stage match for both teams.

Afghanistan could have stayed alive in the race to the semifinals by defeating Australia in Mumbai. However, the Afghanistan bowlers failed to secure a win against the Aussies despite reducing them to 91/7 in a run-chase of 292. The Hashmatullah Shahidi-led outfit will have to register a massive win against the Proteas to overtake New Zealand in the standings.

Meanwhile, South Africa are confirmed to finish either second or third in the 2023 World Cup points table. A win against Afghanistan should confirm a second-place finish for the Proteas.