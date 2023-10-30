2023 World Cup top run-getters and wicket-takers after Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match (Updated) ft. Azmatullah Omarzai and Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka faced each other in the 30th match of the 2023 World Cup on Monday, October 30, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl.

Afghanistan brought Fazalhaq Farooqi in the playing XI to replace Noor Ahmad. Sri Lanka made two changes to their playing XI from the previous game. Dushmantha Chameera replaced the injured Lahiru Kumara, and Dimuth Karunaratne came in place of Kusal Perera.

Sri Lanka lost their first wicket for just 22 runs in the sixth over in the form of Karunaratne. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis then added 62 runs for the second wicket. Nissanka failed to reach a half-century and was dismissed after scoring 46 runs off 60 deliveries.

Mendis added another 50 runs for the third wicket along with Sadeera Samarawickrama. They both made 30-plus runs each but Sri Lanka suffered a mini-collapse after they departed and were bundled out for 241 runs in 49.3 overs.

Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers and became the first bowler to take a four-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup for Afghanistan. He gave away 34 runs in his 10 overs.

Afghanistan lost their first wicket with zero runs on the board as Dilshan Madushanka bowled Rahmanullah Gurbaz on the fourth delivery of the innings. Ibrahim Zadran and Rahmat Shah added 73 runs for the second wicket and helped the team recover. Rahmat had a partnership of 58 runs for the third wicket with Hashmatullah Shahidi.

The best was yet to come for Afghanistan as Shahidi and Azamatullah Omarzai had a partnership of 111 runs for the fourth wicket. They helped Afghanistan cross the line in 45.2 overs with seven wickets in hand. Omarzai played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs off just 63 deliveries.

2023 World Cup Most Runs List

Quinton de Kock has made a total of 431 runs in six innings at an average of 71.83 and a strike rate of 117.11. He is in the first place on this list.

David Warner is the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 413 runs in six innings at an average of 68.83 and a strike rate of 112.53. He has scored two centuries and one half-century.

Rachin Ravindra is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He has made 406 runs in six games at an average of 81.20 and a strike rate of 107.69.

2023 World Cup Most Wickets List

Adam Zampa has picked 16 wickets and is in the first position. He has a bowling average of 19.06, an economy of 6.22, and a strike rate of 18.37. He has taken three four-wicket hauls in the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah has taken 14 wickets in six innings at an average of 15.07, an economy of 3.91, and a strike rate of 23.07.

Mitchell Santner occupies the third place on this list. He has taken 14 wickets in six games at an average of 20.21, an economy of 4.90, and a strike rate of 24.71.